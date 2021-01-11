Dispute Over Scooter Led To Knife Threat At Walmart

NEWPORT CITY — A Derby Line man remains in jail for lack of $5,000 bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to threatening people with a knife outside the Derby Walmart Supercenter over the use of a motorized scooter inside the store.

Jonathan Wood, 25, was arraigned Monday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division and is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.

Judge A. Gregory Rainville said that if Wood makes bail, he can only be released into the custody of an adult approved by the court, according court records.

Vermont State Police Trooper Logan Miller said in an affidavit that witnesses said Wood pulled a knife on a “vulnerable adult” near the entrance to the Walmart on Jan. 2.

Lorraine Jensen told police that Wood was near the entrance to the store with his two children and became involved in a verbal altercation with her husband Earl, and then pulled a knife on her son Justin, Miller wrote.

A Walmart employee also saw Wood with a knife, Miller stated. Wood threatened to kill Justin Stevens, 27, of Derby Line and Stevens ran away from him, Miller stated.

Stevens was unable to give a good statement at the time because he was distraught over what happened, police said.

Then Wood fled on foot, Miller stated.

Police were unable to find Wood to talk to him that day, Miller stated. State police followed up on the case on Jan. 8 when they spoke again to Stevens who confirmed Wood made a threat with a knife, Miller stated.

Police arrested Wood on Jan. 8 at home without incident, Miller said. He was held initially for lack of bail pending arraignment.

Rainville ordered Wood to not contact or threaten Stevens or the Jensens, records show.