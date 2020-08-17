Interim Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said Monday he supports housing more inmates in local communities instead of jailing them in one of the state’s six correctional facilities or housing them at out-of-state prisons.
Baker made his comments after telling members of the press on Monday that 80 percent of Vermont inmates now being housed at a private prison in the state of Mississippi have tested positive for COVID-19 and that a decision about whether to extend the contract with prison operator CoreCivic will have to be made soon.
“The challenge we have is to up-and-move 219 inmates to another business relationship or bring them back here,” said Baker. “So as I sit here, I can’t tell exactly where that conversation’s going to end up.”
Baker said the Department of Corrections is engaged in long term planning to eventually stop using out-of-state facilities.
“Policy makers need to stay focused on working to do a better job of providing services in the community so we can keep people in the community - supervise them versus being in jail - so we can continue to reduce the numbers that we put out of state,” said Baker at press conference.
Baker said there are currently 176 Vermont inmates at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 who have tested negative.
And the numbers could get worse, said Baker, as the results from the most recent rounds of testing in Mississippi come in.
“We are anticipating that we can see more positives,” said Baker.
Baker said most of the Mississippi inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic however four are being monitored closely and one is currently hospitalized.
119 of the Mississsippi inmates are considered to be “in recovery” from the virus.
Baker said Vermont and Mississippi have two very different approaches to COVID-19 testing.
“In Vermont, we test to suppress,” said Baker. “In Mississippi, they were testing only if individuals were symptomatic.”
“CoreCivic” is a private corporation headquartered in Tennessee that operates 120 prisons and detention centers across the county including the Tutwiler facility. The State of Vermont has a $10 million dollar a year contract with CoreCivic to house its inmates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I agree, no more out of state prisons but unless Vermont is willing to properly support and supervise it is just going to add more chaos to our communities that are already overrun criminals awaiting trial or hearings before a judge, untreated mentally ill and developmentally disable left to fend for themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.