Now in its third season, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series held at Dog Mountain has broken attendance records and is taking steps to accommodate another large crowd expected this Sunday.
“Due to the record number of attendees at our first Levitt AMP concert of 2019, there will be a FREE remote parking lot with shuttle service to and from the concert venue this Sunday,” announced Molly Stone, associate director of Live Performance at Catamount Arts.
Last week’s show, the first of the series’ third season, featured The Peter Karp Band and opening act Subject To Change. Over 1,500 music fans attended plus more than 200 dogs.
This weekend overflow parking can utilize the parking at Fairbanks Scales on Route 2 and access the concert site up the hill at Dog Mountain via a RCT shuttle bus that will operate on a continuous loop.
“Folks finding it tough to walk the terrain are encouraged to use the shuttle service, as it runs a continuous loop from the Fairbanks Scales parking lot to the concert venue entrance,” said Stone.
The shuttle service will run from 3-7:30 p.m. on a continuous loop.
This weekend will feature Scottish superstars Albannach and opening act Didgerigroove.
The free concert, number two in the 10-show series, starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, and is expected to draw an impressive turnout. Attendees are encouraged to come early and carpool.
The shows are free, family friendly and even open to dogs. Those with dogs may also utilize the shuttle service, indicated Stone.
Anyone interested in volunteering as part of the concert crew, who assist with parking and other aspects of the show, is encouraged to contact Stone at mstone@kcppresents.org.
