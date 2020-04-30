It could be a quiet summer.
Across the region festivals, fairs, concerts and celebrations are being nixed because of coronavirus concerns.
The latest domino to fall: The 2020 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain.
Catamount Arts canceled the 10-week, free concert series due to public health concerns, uncertainty about gathering restrictions, and the potential for steep financial losses, according to a press release issued Thursday.
“More than anything, we want to avoid endangering audiences and artists in the event of a second outbreak,” said Executive Director Jody Fried, “but we also have to consider the financial risk. The shows are free for our audiences, but the series costs over $150,000 to produce. Late or last-minute cancellations could cause significant hardship for the organization, leaving us unable to continue serving our community. We’d rather scale down this summer and then ramp up slowly and safely over the course of the year.”
The concert series is expected to resume next summer.
“This is a difficult decision to be sure,” says Catamount’s Associate Director of Live Performance Molly Stone, “yet I’m feeling hopeful for the future. The Levitt Foundation has committed to supporting us in 2021, and has been gracefully guiding all AMP sites through this unfathomable uncertainty.”
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, which has drawn over 25,000 fans since it debuted in 2017, joins a growing list of canceled events in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The Bradford Fair (July 16-19), Lancaster Fair (Sept. 3-7), Danville Fair (7/31-8/1) and Lisbon Lilac Festival (May 22-24) were all canceled, Franconia’s Old Home Day (July 4) was postponed, Circus Smirkus called off their summer tour, and other events are on hold, including the Top Notch Triathlon.
Decisions on the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July Celebration, and Newport’s Wednesdays on the Waterfront Summer Concert Series are expected in mid-May.
Those events will stay paused until New Hampshire and Vermont allow people to gather in sufficient numbers. Both states have committed to slow, methodical re-opening processes. It’s unclear when they will allow crowds of 25, 50, 100 or more.
In the meantime, Catamount Arts hopes to offer free live music this summer, in a scaled down form, if allowed by public health officials.
“Summer’s not canceled,” adds Fried. “Live music’s not canceled, coming together and celebrating is not canceled. We’re just not sure how or when. No one’s more eager to get that stage open than we are, but we have to take it slow and make public safety our top priority. And it’s gonna be worth the wait. We’re so grateful for ongoing support from the community and from our friends at Levitt, because we know that one day, we’ll all be on that lawn dancing in the sun, and it’s absolutely going to be worth it.”
