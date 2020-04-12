LITTLETON — The pulpit was a dump truck.
The pews were power seats.
And a beep was an ‘Amen.’
Faith Bible Church ended a month of virtual worship with a drive-in service at its Union Street parking lot on Easter Sunday.
Nearly 100 turned out for the unusual event, which allowed members of the congregation to gather together but remain apart, as they balanced their spirituality with social distancing. The event slogan was: Come as you are, stay in your car.
“We are living in a unique time,” said pastor Nick DeYoung, speaking from the bed of a one-and-a-half ton Dodge Ram 5500. “I don’t think anyone here has probably witnessed a set of events quite like what we are experiencing right now.”
For churchgoers, the service was a moment of hope amid the coronavirus crisis.
Speaking through a crack in her passenger side window, Maureen Ferland said it offered encouragement in a way that Facebook videos and Zoom meetings could not.
“We’re Zooming, but it’s a different experience to be here. I’m elated,” she said.
Those in attendance tuned their car radios to 96.7 FM or 1400 AM and sounded their car horns when the service began just after 10 a.m.
They listened as DeYoung addressed the ongoing pandemic.
“This is a challenging time,” he said. “There is not a single one of us here who is not feeling the burden of the COVID-19 virus and the anxiety or uncertainty that comes with it. Even if we avoid contracting the virus ourselves, we’ve all suffered a loss or separation from the people that we love, the things that we enjoy, and the normal routines of the day.”
“I imagine that for almost every single one of us here our days have been turned upside down.”
In the face of those challenges and uncertainties, DeYoung offered the Easter holiday — and its story of suffering, sacrifice and rebirth — as a source of inspiration.
He asked those in attendance, and others listening at home, to question how they will face COVID-19.
“What will your story be?” he asked. “Will it be one surrounded by hope or maybe surrounded by fear? Will the story be one of isolation or one of a community that has move forward together? Will your story be one of families that walked through this together, or did we let this tear us apart? Did we focus on hoarding for ourselves or did we look out for those friends and neighbors in need?”
In addition to DeYoung’s words, the service featured elements that encouraged fellowship. People were asked to text prayers (which DeYoung read aloud) and took communion in their cars (they were given prepackaged juice and wafers). The church music team performed three selections, and some in their vehicles could be heard singing along.
“I thought this was an awesome opportunity to feel like we’re still worshipping together while worshipping separately at the same time,” said Faith Bible music director Jessica Matheis. “Now more than ever it’s important for the church to stand together and say we’re still here.”
The service ended with another round of horns beeping and lights flashing. Then people drove past the temporary pulpit, most smiling, waving or both.
That reaction, DeYoung said, demonstrated the importance of community.
“I think people who attended took away some hope,” DeYoung said. “Having this opportunity in the midst of this, to come together and see some familiar faces and wave to each other — even at a distance — is special.”
