Driver Charged With DWI 5 After Crashing Car Into House

A Barnet man was charged with drunken driving for the 5th time after he allegedly crashed his car into a house in Waterford Tuesday night.
Eric J. Marcy, 49, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to felony drunken driving - 5th offense and misdemeanor driving with a license suspended for drunken driving and was held for lack of $2,000 bail set by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Police say a records check showed Marcy has four previous convictions for drunken driving dating back to 1996.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Harris also set conditions of release that require Marcy to only be released to a court approved residence. Marcy is also being held on a parole violation.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Stacia Geno, police responded at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a car that had crashed into a tree and a house at 905 Route 5 in Waterford.
Witnesses told police the male operator got out of the 2007 Ford Taurus after the crash and started walking down the road with an alcoholic beverage in his hand.
“Marcy was stumbling while walking and had a ‘Mike’s Hard Lemonade’ in his hand that had approximately 1 ounce of liquid in a 23.5 ounce can,” wrote Tpr. Geno in the report. “When troopers were speaking to him, he had difficulty standing in one location due to his lack of balance. Marcy’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. I was able to detect a strong odor of intoxicants from Marcy’s breath even when I had a cloth face covering on.”
According to police, Marcy performed field sobriety tests at the scene but declined to provide a preliminary breath test or an evidentiary breath test at the state police barracks.
If convicted of both charges Marcy faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
