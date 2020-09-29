ER Patient Accused Of Punching NVRH Nurse In The Face

A patient at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury has been accused of assaulting two nurses and an Emergency Medical Technician while being treated in the NVRH Emergency Room in June.
Nicole Rivet, 27, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of simple assault with fluids and two counts of simple assault on a protected professional and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Caledonia Superior Court
Rivet is prohibited by the court from abusing or harassing CALEX Ambulance EMT Kelly Mims and NVRH Nurses Savannah Nelson and Crystal LeBoeuf - who suffered a bloody lip and nose after being struck in the face by Rivet, according to police.
Rivet was also ordered by the court to stay off the premises of NVRH unless she obtains prior written permission to enter the property.
According to an affidavit filed by Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Deos, the alleged incident occurred in the NVRH Emergency Room while Deputy Deos was on security duty at the hospital.
EMT Mims went to the security office at about 6:30 p.m. on June 16 and reported that Rivet had spit on her arm while she assisted nurses adjusting restraints on Rivet who was being treated in Room # 7, according to the report.
Registered Nurse (RN) LeBouf told police that Rivet punched her in the face resulting in “a laceration on the inside upper lip and a bloody nose.”
Assist Nurse Nelson told police the assaults occurred after Rivet started breaking things on the wall.
“RN and myself went into the room to get her to stop,” said Nurse Nelson in her sworn written statement provided to police. “Patient then swung and punched RN in the face & kicked me in the leg near my knee.”
If convicted of all three charges Rivet faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
I'm not condoning this behavior but the State is totally responsible for not properly caring for Nicole who has serious mental health issues. Nicole needs long term institutional care not constant catch and release. It is time Vermont gets a real mental health hospital and long term step d of what facilities.
