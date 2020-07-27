It looks like escaped inmate Shannon Edwards didn’t get very far after he climbed over a 14-foot-tall, razor-topped security fence at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury last week.
Edwards, 35, was found by a corrections officer just after 7 a.m. Monday lying near a culvert in the woods near the Route 5 facility and suffering from multiple injuries.
“Multiple broken bones which appeared to have occurred after he fell off the top of the fence,” said Department of Corrections (DOC) Facilities Executive Al Cormier. “At least one of them prevented him from moving too far. When we found him he was obviously cut-up pretty bad from the razor wire, the broken bones, dehydrated …”
Edwards was found by DOC Work Camp Foreman Paul Trucott who called for state police and EMS which transported Edwards to Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
“He’s being stabilized now and then he’ll probably be moved to Springfield (state prison) later today,” said Cormier.
Southwest State Correctional Facility in Springfield is equipped with a full infirmary. Edwards now faces possible criminal charges and a DOC Disciplinary Report (DR) for the escape.
Edwards was first spotted by corrections officers who had been stationed along the perimeter of the complex since the escape was discovered early Friday morning.
“One of the officers saw movement in the woods and radioed to other staff to respond,” said Cormier. “Paul Trucott got in the work crew vehicle and drove up the road and found him there just a short distance from the facility and took him into custody.”
Authorities, including the Vermont State Police, had been looking for Edwards since about 1 a.m. Friday.
He was located on state property approximately 400 feet from the facility in the woods. The area, as well as the buildings and vehicles in that area, had been searched previously. State police conducted the K9 search of the area and correctional officers searched the buildings and vehicles.
Edwards’ town of residence is listed as Waterbury Center, and until Friday he had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since October 2019. He had been housed at the work camp since June 26. His criminal history includes multiple burglaries. His most recent crimes out of Washington County are resisting arrest and burglary.
State police learned of the escape about 1:15 a.m. Friday and initiated their search with a K9 unit. The dog picked up the trail outside the work camp and followed the scent to nearby West Hill Road. The trail ended there, and authorities at the time thought it was possible Edwards may have gotten into a vehicle and fled the area.
Corrections officials said Edwards used a blanket and mattress to get over the wire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.