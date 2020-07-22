In February 2014, marking the 10-year remembrance of the disappearance of Maura Murray, Julie Murray, left, sister of Maura, and Fred Murray, Maura's father, place a blue ribbon on the tree along Route 112 in Haverhill near the spot where Maura disappeared on Feb. 9, 2004. With the tree now at risk of being cut down by the landowner, the Murray family is launching a campaign to install a historical marker at the site. (Courtesy photo)