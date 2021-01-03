GLOVER — Burt Porter, a revered traditional musician and poet who made his home in Vermont for more a half-century, and taught English at Lyndon Institute for 33 years, died Tuesday at the Greensboro Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.

Friends and family across the Northeast Kingdom and country in recent days have been sharing remembrances of Porter, who was 83 and is being celebrated for his love of poetry and old-time music including ballads, and sharing those creative outlets — and his very big heart — with those whose lives he touched.

Porter published several volumes of poetry, including in 2016, Rhymes from the North Coun­try; New and Col­lected Po­ems and penned much original music which he loved to perform with family and friends.

Lyndon Institute Legacy

Mike Flynn and his wife, Cisi, are retired teachers from LI who worked with Porter when they were young and inexperienced, and Porter helped them find their way.

“Cisi and I came to LI as newly-hired teachers in the early ’70’s and soon realized we needed some (often a lot) of experienced wisdom which Burt graciously shared,” recalled Mike Flynn on Saturday. “Cisi soon referred to him as the Sage of LI as he knew not a little bit about a lot of things, but rather a lot about everything (except sports!). He was like a beacon standing above the rest of the faculty and counselor to us, as well as the Headmaster. .”

Porter, who retired in 1999, was the chair of the LI English Department; he had degrees from the University of Connecticut and Wesleyan University and had first begun his college career in Vermont, at Middlebury College.

Flynn said, “While Burt came from ‘away’ he evolved from being in the Kingdom to being of the Kingdom. He lived in Glover, a truly Kingdom hamlet, where he embraced the people, customs, mores, and eventually the voices which resonated in his poetry.”

“Never did the term ‘Flatlander’ find itself close to Burt Porter. He was Kingdom to the core … and played a mean fiddle, too,” shared Flynn.

David Stahler Jr. had Porter in high school at LI, and followed in his path both as an English teacher at the independent high school in Lyndon Center, and as a writer himself; he and Porter played music together and became lifelong friends.

“I had Burt for 11th- and 12th-grade English. He had a very straight-forward, pragmatic way of explaining difficult subjects and was especially great at teaching writing,” shared Stahler on Saturday. “But beyond that, he had a powerful presence that captivated many of us who loved the humanities. For me, he was a role model in that he was someone who was a practitioner of what he taught.”

Stahler said, “He would share with us the poems he was working on. Other days, he would bring in his fiddle or banjo and play songs he was writing. He planted in me a seed of the kind of life I wanted to have for myself.”

“It was when I took a writing sabbatical back in 04-05, after he’d been retired for a few years, that I started spending more time with him and Lindsay (Knowlton, Porter’s longtime partner). I’d learned to play the Scottish smallpipes, so we would play tunes together, and he helped me learn to play the mandolin,” shared Stahler. “I was into song-writing and recording at the time, so I helped him record many of his songs on both fiddle and mandolin that year, which was a great experience for me. Burt was as talented a musician as he was a poet.”

Stahler continued, “He was an interesting man — very traditional in a lot of ways, with that classic Yankee pragmatism and an appreciation for the old ways, but also very flexible in his thinking, someone who was as comfortable talking about Taoism as he was Yeats, as comfortable talking to farmers about deer hunting or working with oxen as he was performing at the Bread and Puppet Circus.”

“I think the fact that he didn’t fit neatly into any one particular category and was a bit of an unconventional rebel, even in his traditionalism, was what appealed to me and inspired me the most,” shared Stahler.

Porter’s Work At Smithsonian Institution

The first time Scott Odell, a lifelong friend, met Porter at Middlebury College in 1956, Porter had a mandolin in his hand, he recalled, and they instantly struck up what became a more than 60-year-long friendship.

“Burt Porter grew up in a family filled with music rooted in his grandfather’s Scottish fiddling traditions, in a small New England town (Chester, Conn.) which still maintained its tradition of Town Hall square dances,” Odell shared over the weekend.

Odell retired as the head conservator for the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution, and included many of Porter’s creative achievements in a collection at the museum to preserve his legacy and contributions to traditional music.

Porter had a gift for picking the perfect poem for an occasion, and had a memory like no other for literature and music, said Scott Odell.

That gift continued to serve him well during his final months of life, where he was known for producing poetry and verse for staff in addition to jokes, which he was also well known for, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.

Scott and Dorothy Odell, his wife and also a longtime friend of Porter’s, expressed gratitude on Saturday for the care that their dear friend received, amid this difficult, isolating year of the pandemic.

Scott Odell said, “It became a home away from home.”

The Odells shared stories of Porter’s musical life from small-town fiddling events in Vermont to his having been part of a group of traditional musicians who played at Union Station to mark the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter in Washington, DC.

A Father Figure With Humor, Wisdom

Porter and his former wife, Janet, with whom he remained close friends, had two sons, Erik and Torin.

Porter also leaves three grandchildren, Colton, Maeva and Victor.

Torin Porter shared this over the weekend of his father, “I like the way he was serious and thoughtful, but was also always looking for what could be funny, the humorous part of any situation including his own. He would say, ‘I’ve got high mileage problems’ and when his health rebounded, giving him an extra year of visiting and talking with family and friends, he compared himself to a squash saying, ‘I’m a good winter keeper.’”

Erik Porter said of his father on Sunday that his father adored how beautiful the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont is.

“He would stop and take time to really soak it in. He treasured the changes that came with the seasons and the way the animals of the forest reacted to them,” shared Erik. “He enjoyed the daily rhythm of taking care of his domestic animals as well. This was his home and he hated to stray very far from it. I think he would suggest that all of us to stop once in a while in our busy days and take the time to really soak it in.”

Erik said, “People were drawn to him because he was not distracted and could really focus and think about who they were and what they had to offer.”

“He was our father, but he was happy to be that for anyone who needed a father figure in their life,” said Erik.

A Chance Personal Ad

Lindsay Knowlton, Porter’s partner for the last 26 years, and a poet herself, shared on the day of his passing that those years had been the best of her life; their love story had been chronicled some years back in a Vermont magazine story by Michelle Blake.

That story, titled As Fate Would Have It, included the couple’s meeting, “In the spring of 1995, Burt Porter agreed to do a favor for one of his neighbors in Glover. During a winter storm, the neighbor’s mailbox had blown over. So Burt offered to share his own mailbox and pick up mail for both of them until the fallen post got back on its feet.”

“The neighbor had a subscription to The New York Review of Books. Burt had been teaching English for 30 years, and was himself a poet and musician, so he decided to thumb through the Review. In the back pages, he came across a list of personal ads, and since he had been single for a while, he looked through those as well,” wrote Blake, in 2011.

He contacted the woman, Lindsay Knowlton, also a poet, who worked at the Boston University law school, and they met once, on Father’s Day at Porter’s property, and four days later she suffered a massive stroke.

Knowlton’s sister tracked down the mystery man her sister had only just met and spoke of, and not long after, Lindsay moved into Porter’s antique Vermont farmhouse in Glover with him where he cared for her on her road to recovery.

Blake wrote, “Lindsay and Burt had spent only one afternoon together before the stroke, but that had been enough.”

That was in 1995.

Knowlton in recent days shared that before saying goodnight, she and Porter would exchange a line from Thomas Hardy’s Far From The Maddening Crowd with one another, “Whenever you look up there I shall be — and whenever I look up, there will be you.”

That line brought more tears over the weekend, but Knowlton said, “I will carry that in my heart forever in remembrance of my dear man Burt.”

In recent days, Knowlton said, “Burt was the wisest man I’d ever met and knew how to let all the chaff sift through his fingers and hold on only to the important. He had a memory like a steel trap. And knew how to love and make me feel eternally special.”

*****

Mr. New England

Tom Azarian, a longtime friend of Porter’s who lives in Calais, Vt., met Porter in 1958.

He had heard about Porter as “this guy that sung old Scottish ballads and whaling songs, and had a big, deep voice,” and he went down to Massachusetts to hear him play.

They ended up playing together at the University of Connecticut, and played with Judy Collins, “We played with her before she got famous … she was playing Woody Guthrie songs, and back then Robert Hunter was the head of the folk music club there, he went on to be the song writer for The Grateful Dead.”

Azarian said Porter had studied with Richard Wilbur and also had met Robert Frost when he was at Middlebury, and that had influenced him greatly.

Azarian referred to Porter in an interview Saturday as “Mr. New England.”

“He loved New England,” Azarian said, saying he was reminiscent of the 19th Century New England poems including Longfellow and Dickinson and others, “He loved the land, he loved the woods, he was one of the few men I know who really enjoyed being home.”

Even during deer hunting season, Azarian said, “He came home most of the time without a deer, he just loved being out in the woods where he could smell the fragrance of the balsam firs, the Christmas smells … see the animal tracks, hear the birds. He knew the names of the birds and the mushrooms. He was really in love with New England and his surroundings and his poems reflect all of that and more.”

“He was very much a traditionalist, as long as I’ve known him, he would never allow television in his house,” said Azarian. “He would rather read a book or write poetry. He did a lot of song-writing, too. We played together at square and country dances around the area.”

Azarian said he and Porter made a record together in the early 70s, and the Vermont Council on the Arts hired them to play around northern Vermont together for a time.

“I always remember when he was teaching grade school in a little town in Connecticut, he wanted to come to Vermont and he always said between Hartford and Springfield, Mass., he felt like he was in a trap and he had to get out because of the burgeoning urbanization around him,” recalled Azarian.

Azarian said of Porter, “He was proud of his Scottish heritage.”

“He loved to talk to the farmers in Vermont wherever he was because they had lot of stories, there were a lot of characters that were very entertaining and humorous, that was his television, talking to people on the land, because he knew that all of the country life was going to disappear, which it is now,” shared Azarian … “He was a lover of New England, he loved his surroundings, he loved all the creatures of the forest, he loved to eat, he loved good food … and he was a great storyteller, and that’s why he loved ballads.”

If Porter could not reach oyster mushrooms 30-40 feet up on an Elm tree, ” … he would use his .22 rifle to shoot them down and take ‘em home for supper!” shared Azarian.

Azarian said Porter sent a Christmas poem every year, and friends treasured receiving it.

He said he was the last person to speak to Porter, on Monday night about 6 p.m.

Porter died about 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I think I woke him up, he was kind of far away … he attempted to laugh … his last words were garbled, but every time we spoke he thanked me for calling, and he said, ‘Thank you for calling.’ He had a positive attitude about death, he said he had no complaints, he had had a good life, he had a nice family and grandchildren and children, he had no complaints whatsoever.”

Porter had a few small parts in movies set in the Northeast Kingdom inspired by books by his friend and the late Northeast Kingdom writer, Howard Frank Mosher, noted Dorothy Odell.

She shared that he also loved playing early morning music at a breakfast place in the Northeast Kingdom in an old bobbin mill, where farmers were among the early morning musicians who turned up.

The friends made up The Bobbin Mill Players of Westfield.

Michael Romanyshyn met Porter in 1975 when he began working at the Bread and Puppet Theater nearby Porter’s home, and over the weekend said of his friend, “He was such as steady rock. You could always just depend on Burt.”

“He really was an unusually brilliant person,” recalled Romanyshyn, of Temple, Maine, adding that Porter was “one of the country’s premier fretless banjo players.”

Romanyshyn said, “Burt was the most reliable neighbor I’ve ever had. You could drop in on him almost anytime and expect a warm welcome from him sitting on his porch or at his kitchen table. I don’t remember catching him at a bad time. His intelligence and wit was always at hand and a banjo, mandolin or fiddle within reach. He was incredibly generous and kind, and also, amused, but not surprised by people’s follies. His house was a sanctuary and I always left it feeling better and more grounded.”

Romanyshyn said Porter had performed his Scottish ballads at Vermont libraries in a series presented a number of years ago.

Romanyshyn said the gifts that Porter shared with him and all those who knew him will live on, “I’m going to have Burt with me always. It’s so easy to remember him, his laugh, his mannerisms, and when you read his poetry, you just hear him as if he’s in the room.”

Steve Esons, a friend from Greensboro and Charlestown, R.I., said on Saturday that wherever Porter went, he brought his poetry, his music and his big heart along with him — and he will always remember him for those gifts and how he shared what he treasured most with his friends.

Porter came from Chester, Conn., but moved to Vermont early in his teaching career, wishing to get away from the push of urban development, and live a quiet, country life.

Here, in northern Vermont, he found what he was looking for, Porter’s beloved friends and family shared.

Bread & Puppet Friends, And Porter’s Oh Burt uary

Close friends Peter and Elka Schumann, founders of the Bread and Puppet Theater, which Porter was involved with for decades, wrote on Wednesday, “Yesterday our great friend and neighbor Burt Porter died — Burt, the classic bard, big and beautiful in stature and mind, reciting Scottish traditions and his own verse in a rich baritone voice — unforgettable and ever present and generous neighbor, pulling us from common mud season ruts, as well as from not so common puppetry ruts.”

“Burt, you were a dear friend to many of us. You are the poet laureate of the Northeast Kingdom landscape. Thanks for all the Christmas sonnets and seasons’ observances. We will not forget you!” wrote the Schumanns.

Porter’s elder son, Erik, wrote his Oh Burt uary:

Burt Porter died at the age of 83 on the morning of December 29th 2020 at the Greensboro Nursing Home. He was comfortable and his usual cheerful, congenial self until the end

He loved being an entertainer, poet, teacher, and father figure. His family would like to thank everyone who gave him a chance to be that in this world.

His friends were an important part of his life. Thank you to all of you who made his life special.

When speaking about his poetry he said,

“I put words where I think they will stay for a little while when I am gone. I try to lock words in place like fitting stones into a stone wall.”

The Lesson

By Burt Porter

My Death has been my counselor

For many and many a year;

He always gives me good advice

And makes my choices clear.

He often tells me life is short

Therefore I should live well

And get the most from every day

Before the final knell.

He sweeps away small issues

That clutter and conceal

What matters and what doesn’t,

What’s false and what is real,

And when I ask him what’s the best

That this life has to give,

He grins a boney grin and says

“Don’t seek it out- just live.”

Below are three poems written by the late Burt Porter, and selected by Porter’s family:

Rainbow

Dark clouds surged up from behind the hills;

Across the valley, we could see

Gray drifting shrouds of ghostly rain

And lightning streaking crookedly.

Then the thunder crashed; we ran for home

To look out as for miles around

The wind blew out of a sky gone mad,

And fire and water shook the ground.

Then we stepped out into a field

Where all the grass lay battered down

To see a spectrum of pure light

Arcing high above the sodden ground

As if the ever-faithful sun

Hung colors in the tender air

To tell us that the sun, like love

Though masked by clouds, is always there.

Gyrfalcon

A white expanse of snow-filled field

Below a gray and snow-filled sky,

Fine, ice-hard, wind-blown flakes

To sting the face and sting the eye—

The blank white field, the swirling snow

Held the eye and mind spellbound

Until there seemed no way to tell

Whirling sky from whirling ground.

As if born forth from sky and snow,

A gray-and-white gyrfalcon came

And hunted over the empty field

In search of soft, warm, twitching game,

Then flew off onward to the North

To merge once more with snow and sky—

The air felt empty yet alive,

As if some god had just passed by.

The Moose at the Pond

The first deep cold night of the year

The full moon shone down clean and clear

On empty fields and woodlands bare

For as yet no snow had fallen there.

The last of the wild geese had gone

And frozen over was the pond

Not a mile from where I lay

Beneath my quilts in snug array,

Wandering in the wilds of sleep,

My small dog snoring at my feet.

A young bull moose at the pond’s edge

Trampled the brittle reeds and sedge

To shamble forth across the pond,

His hooves a-clatter and the sound

Startled the still, ice-crystal air

For nothing else was moving there.

The moon was bright enough to cast

His awkward shadow as he passed

Over the ice toward the farther shore

While still his weight the pond ice bore.

Then suddenly he plunged into

The freezing water—he’d broken through

Near where a spring kept the young ice thin;

No wonder he had fallen in.

His futile thrashing could not last,

The deadly trap now held him fast.

The ice crept in around his head

And soon his eyes were flat and dead,

And that was all—there were none to blame;

When the ice was firm, coyotes came.