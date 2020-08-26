A car crashed head-on into three motorcycles on Red Village Road in Lyndon late Wednesday morning. One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the car was not injured. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
A more in-depth report will be filed as information becomes available.
