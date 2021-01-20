Fatal Crash On Interstate 91

St. Johnsbury Fire Captain Mike Pelow talks with CALEX rescue workers at the scene of a fatal crash off Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury Fire Captain Mike Pelow talks with CALEX rescue workers at the scene of a fatal crash off Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The male driver died in the crash.  He was the van's only occupant. Vermont State Police were on scene investigating. They will not release the name of the deceased driver until the driver's family is notified.

