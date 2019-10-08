Federal Agents At Everybuddy’s Restaurant

LYNDON — Agents with the U.S. Department of Treasury are at Everybuddy's Casual Dining restaurant on Route 5 in Lyndon.
No official has explained the presence of the agents, but it appears to be related to the IRS.
The Caledonian-Record will continue to seek details about the federal response at a local business.
