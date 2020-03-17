ST. JOHNSBURY — In light of ever more stringent measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, senior meal sites across the region started implementing drastic changes to their operations and indicated more help may be needed to meet an increased demand for Meals on Wheels service.
There is no more dinning room service at St. Johnsbury House and people who rely on that mid-day hot meal will be offered Meals on Wheels service instead. As a result, a spike in deliveries to homebound seniors is already being seen, and more volunteers are needed in the region.
The Lyndon Area Meal Site at the Darling Inn likewise has shifted to Meals on Wheels only as well; the weekday lunch served there has been indefinitely suspended.
In West Burke the senior meal site starting today is by pickup or delivery - no more sit-down meals.
The same is true for congregate meals in North Troy, where pickup/delivery begins March 25 and will be weekly.
All eight senior centers managed by the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council will be closed until further notice; Meals on Wheels deliveries will continue for Grafton County, it was announced in recent days.
At the St. Johnsbury House, which is also home to a Meals on Wheels program, director Diane Coburn on Monday morning could not keep up with the volume of incoming phone calls.
A sign on the side door, where volunteers usually enter, listed the meal site/Meals on Wheels phone number and indicated the door was locked and the public were not allowed inside the building.
Volunteers Bonnie Boardman and Peter Emmons loaded their car parked on Center Street with big bags filled with dozens of warm meals for the morning’s outreach.
Even as things in the community had changed radically in just a few days, with businesses showing warning signs on the front doors and senior meal sites shuttered, the volunteers stuck to their usual route and routine, knowing the home-bound are counting on them.
“At this point for us, we’re delivering the Meals on Wheels but we are unable to have the meal in the dining room,” said Coburn. She said Summit Property Management made that decision due to safety concerns.
Coburn said, “We have touched base with everyone who uses the program on a daily basis,” of 15 to 20 St. Johnsbury House residents who usually dine at the lunch.
“The people that I have spoken to so far are very grateful that we are still providing meals to them and they understand the situation and they seem to be calm and accepting where we are at,” said Coburn.
She said some of the visitors to the meal site who come from the community will be contacted and they can obtain Meals on Wheels. She said at this point everyone who is a senior qualifies for meal delivery because of nutritional needs and social isolation.
Coburn said, “At this point we don’t know of any situations of people who are self-quarantining, there are people who are concerned if they can still get their meals, if that is happening.”
“We are scheduled to send out more tomorrow, it has started a little bit and I’m sure we will see an increase,” said Coburn. She said on Monday about 102 meals went out, and today the program is on par to send out 180 meals.
She said her program also served the Gilman area since that program and the town’s senior center closed there last year. “We are feeding about 25 people there daily.”
The Gilman area receives deliveries two days a week, including frozen meals, so recipients should get 7 meals a week. “There are volunteers from the Gilman area that pick up from us,” Coburn said.
She said, “Right now we are okay with the volunteers, however some volunteers may choose not to deliver. We are always in need of anyone who can step up to help with the Meals on Wheels delivery, especially at this time, it’s maybe a 2-3 hour commitment, we do deliver five days a week, at least two routes in St. Johnsbury every day.”
“At this point the volunteers are all feeling good about the situation, they are all taking precautions,” she said. A number of the volunteers for Meals on Wheels are seniors themselves and have to be cautious, she said.
The phone number for the St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels is 802-748-5467.
The Lyndon Area Meal Site at the Darling Inn in downtown Lyndonville posted this on Monday about mid-day, “Due to the Corona Virus (COVID-19) The Lyndon Area Meal Site at the Darling Inn will be closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to provide meals on wheels to all of our home bound clients, and will provide take out if you call the day before (626-8700) to let me know you would like take out.”
“If you choose to pick meals up, please come all the way around to the back of the building to the kitchen entrance and we can give you your order,” the post from the Lyndon meal site continued. “There will also be NO BINGO. Sorry for any inconveniences. Please call with any questions. Also the March for Meals Turkey Dinner Event that we had planned for March 26th, will also be postponed until further notice.”
On the West Barnet Senior Meal Site’s social media page, they posted on Sunday, “Until directed otherwise by the Council on Aging, Senior Meals will be open.”
The site also is a preparation location for Meals on Wheels for the Barnet area.
Meg Burmeister, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, said Monday, March is Meals on Wheels Month, “So it’s coming at a challenging time for many of our sites which planned fundraisers for their sites. In terms of meal sites, what they’re moving towards is that people who normally come to the meal sites for congregant meals have the option of a take out meal so we are lessening the way of people coming together but they can still get a nutritious meal.”
“All of the home-delivered meals are going to be continuing and we are working with all the meal sites individually on their own particular situations,” said Burmeister. She said the home-delivered meals program “also provides an opportunity for us to do a safety and wellness check … we are working as a team every morning for our staff and we are in constant contact with our meal sites.”
Burmeister said most of the NEK meal sites are still open, and there are 18 meal sites. She said many offer a congregant meal plus Meals on Wheels.
“This is the most vulnerable population and it is based on a volunteer delivery network … it is people who are doing this out of the goodness of their own hearts,” said Burmeister. “We are working with them on infection control and respiratory hygiene to ensure their safety as well as make sure that meals are being provided for.”
She said with Meals on Wheels deliveries on Monday, questions from the state health department were distributed, about whether people had symptoms, or had traveled, and which suggested people contact health officials.
If someone is symptomatic, an alternate plan would be made to deliver food, such as dropping off at a safe distance.
The NEK Council on Aging, which contracts with 18 Community Dining Sites located throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, noted that it provided more than 170,000 meals in the Northeast Kingdom in 2019 for seniors and homebound individuals, meeting the nutrition needs of more than 2,000 seniors.
