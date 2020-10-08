LYNDONVILLE — The area’s only ice rink, Fenton Chester Arena, will not open this winter.
Rink operator Lyndon Institute announced the decision Thursday.
School official Mike Lowe blamed financial woes made worse by the pandemic.
In a press release, he described Fenton Chester as a low profit enterprise that operated at a significant deficit “in normal times” and that COVID restrictions compounded those problems.
He called the fiscal implications of opening the rink during the pandemic “unpalatable.”
Lyndon Institute is in the final year of a five-year contract with the Town of Lyndon to run Fenton Chester Arena. The town will discuss the matter at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday.
Lowe encouraged community members to propose alternative business models that would allow for continued operation of the 41-year old facility.
“We look forward to working toward a sustainable solution for FCA that encompasses multiple stakeholders and the subsequent financial backing,” he said.
The decision impacts three area high school programs (the St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute boys and Kingdom Blades cooperative girls) as well as the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and its membership of more than 100 skaters ages 4 to 14
Last month Lowe said the decision to re-open Fenton Chester Arena was tied to the status of high school hockey, which accounts for a large chunk of the rink’s annual revenue.
However Vermont state officials have delayed a decision on the 2020-21 high school hockey season until Nov. 1.
Lingering uncertainty about high school hockey, potentially costly maintenance issues, and the likelihood that COVID regulations would nix snack bar operations and free skate sessions — and they revenue they provide — were the primary reasons behind the decision not to open Fenton Chester, Lowe said.
Even when FCA has sold out ice time, unrestricted public skate, and strong concession and skate rental sales, he said, the rink’s profit margin remains “slim at best.”
Meanwhile, area youth and high school programs face uncertain futures.
LAYHA president Andrew McGregor said his organization could move to the Jay Peak Ice Haus this winter. If Jay Peak can offer adequate ice time, LAYHA will survey member interest.
McGregor said he was disappointed with the timing of LI’s decision on Fenton Chester.
“This was dropped on us in the final hour,” he said. “It was our understanding that if there was going to be a high school season — and state officials tell us there is going to be — that Fenton Chester would open.”
Lyndon Institute athletic director Eric Berry expressed interest in holding a high school season through an alternate venue, pending state approval.
“If the [Agency of Education and Vermont Principals’ Association] informs us that there will be a hockey season this winter LI will do everything in our power to continue with both boys and girls hockey programs. We’re looking forward to having a great season,” Berry said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.