Problems at the Fenter Chester Ice Arena have forced the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (LAYHA) out of town - at least temporarily.
Mechanical issues at the arena have delayed the opening of the ice rink and that is complicating the first two weeks of the LAYHA season which serves about 100 Northeast Kingdom youth hockey players ages 4-14.
On Friday the LAYHA board announced it would move its opening practices to ice arenas in White River Junction and at Jay Peak.
“Fenton Chester Arena has had some mechanical issues and will not have ice ready in time,” wrote LAYHA Board President Andrew McGregor in an announcement posted on the LAYHA website on Friday.
“Rink management has assured us they are working as fast as they can to get the problems resolved and get us back on track, but they cannot yet give us a definite date for when that will be. We believe our first 2 weeks have been affected by this…The LAYHA board is arranging a limited practice schedule at alternate rinks to allow those who can attend a chance to get on the ice.”
Fenton Chester Arena is owned by the Town of Lyndon but it is managed by Lyndon Institute. The roof was damaged by snow build-up last winter and a leak in the ice cooling system required a major repair this fall.
LI Athletic Director Eric Berry told the Lyndon Select Board this week that the arena would likely open for the season by Oct. 28. But Berry has since revised that estimate.
“We’re hopeful by November 2nd or 3rd we’ll be open,” said Berry Friday afternoon. “(Arena Manager) Chris Carr has been working extremely hard to get this thing going and he’s doing a great job.”
LAYHA spends approximately $50,000 a year on ice time. McGregor said that while he thinks rink management is working hard to overcome it’s problems, a further delay in opening would present some very serious challenges for the all-volunteer organization.
“Unlike other parts of the state where there are numerous rinks in close proximity, we have to travel nearly an hour to get to the next arena and ice time availability at those other rinks will become quite scarce once hockey season gets in full swing in the next week or two,” said McGregor.
LAYHA has now scheduled away practices at Jay Peak on Oct. 22 and at Wendell A. Barwood Arena in Hartford/White River Junction on Oct. 26. LAYHA is back at Jay Peak for practices on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
LAYHA said some of its teams may have an away game on the weekend of Nov. 2-3 but that others will have a practice at the White River Junction arena.
“We know this kind of travel, especially on a school night, will be challenging, as such these practices are optional,” wrote McGregor on behalf of the LAYHA Board. “We just didn’t want to wait two more weeks before getting on the ice. There is also the possibility we may be skating at Fenton Chester by the weekend of Nov. 2/3, in which case we would schedule whatever makeup practices we can there.”
The arena opened for its first season in 1979 and was managed for years by the Lyndon Area Sports Association.
In August 2016 LI entered into a five-year contract with the town to manage the arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.