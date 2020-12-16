It was a double dose of good news in the Northeast Kingdom Wednesday as the first COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered ahead of schedule and the region saw its lowest number of new cases in nearly a month.

Both Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and North Country Hospital reported they were receiving vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the Vermont Health Department early.

NVRH had its vial in hand and administered vaccine doses to 5 health care workers from the region early Wednesday afternoon. NCH was expecting to begin their early vaccinations on Thursday.

The very first recipient was Sharon Mallett, DNP, RN, who is the director of the Medical-Surgical, Pediatric and Infusion Units at NVRH.

Mallett said she was eager and thrilled to be an early recipient of the vaccine.

“We’ve been doing this 24-7 since March,” Mallett said of the pandemic response. “This is the beginning of the end for the pandemic. I am ready to start ending this.”

Mallett received her dose, while on her lunch break, from Sherry Sylvain in the Occupational Medicine Department, and expected to return to her shift after a brief observation period.

Mallett wanted the vaccine not only to protect her patients and herself but to also set an example for her staff and the community.

“You can get blindsided by this virus for sure,” she said while noting how critical it was for people to get vaccinated.

“Don’t fear the needles, trust the science,” she said. “Get your vaccine. Help us out.”

That was a sentiment echoed by the other early recipients at NVRH, which included Christel Mosher, RN, assistant director of quality at Caledonia Home Health; Dr. Tom Broderick, of Corner Medical; Megan Johnson, RN, of NVRH’s Emergency Department, and Alissa Fontaine, a paramedic with CALEX Ambulance.

“I am super excited to be part of the first wave to get ahead of this virus and get life back to normal for everyone,” said Mosher.

She spoke of the importance of the vaccine for her colleagues and her patients.

“From a home health perspective, we are seeing COVID patients in the most uncontrolled environments. I think the vaccine is just vital to be able to do that as safely as we can for ourselves and our patients,” added Mosher.

Broderick highlighted the vast difference in risk between contracting COVID and getting the vaccine. “What’s the risk of getting desperately ill from COVID — that could be quite high for some, versus the chance of a bad outcome from the vaccine, which is extremely low,” he said.

“I hope everyone will take it,” said Broderick of the vaccine. “The only way to tame this beast is to prevent it. I think that’s what we need to do.”

Broderick said he wanted all of his patients to know that he was enthusiastic about the vaccine and he would recommend it to everyone, without exception.

“If we all work together as a single-family and take the vaccination we will save each other and save ourselves,” said Broderick.

Johnson said a recent webinar by NVRH’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Rousse allayed early concerns about getting the vaccine and she jumped at the chance to receive it Wednesday.

“I felt confident about being vaccinated and that it was the right thing to do,” she said.

Like with Mallet, Mosher, Broderick and Johnson all got their vaccinations on a quick break from work. Mallet said she would return to work shortly after her shot, Broderick was expecting to see a patient via a telemedicine visit, and Johnson had someone cover her patients and was expecting to return to the ED to “don an N-95 mask and all my stuff and go right back to my patients.”

Johnson pointed out that the virus won’t be held at bay until the community achieves “herd immunity” from a target of up to 80 percent of people being vaccinated. “I want to do my part to be part of that 80 percent,” said Johnson.

The final recipient of the early vaccines was Fontaine, who went to the hospital to get vaccinated on a day off from CALEX. Fontaine said for her the decision was an easy decision when thinking about the risk — reward of the illness versus the vaccine.

“The benefit far exceeds the risk,” said Fontaine. She said she was particularly motivated to get the vaccine because of the protection it would hopefully bring to her patients and her new child so that she wouldn’t infect others.

“We go into a lot of homes and near people’s families. We are putting people at risk of exposure even when we are doing the right thing,” said Fontaine. “To help prevent that possible spread … It’s something every day that we deal with. We are called at someone’s time of need and it’s a big worry.”

Laural Ruggles, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, said these early doses were a welcome sign of things to come. They represent the first five of an expected 135 doses to be delivered to NVRH this week, followed by potentially even more in the next few weeks if the Moderna vaccine should get emergency use approval in the coming days.

Wendy Franklin, director of Communications & Foundation at NCH, said they would begin administering the first of their expected 100 doses for this week starting tomorrow.

“There are so many moving parts and the plan changes from hour to hour,” said Franklin.

NEK Cases

On Wednesday only 3 new cases were reported by the Health Department in the Northeast Kingdom, with 1 in Caledonia County and 2 in Orleans County. This was the lowest number of new cases in the region since Nov. 22.

The regional total is now at 515 cases, with 194 in Caledonia, 247 in Orleans, and 74 in Essex. There have been 5 COVID-related deaths reported in the region since the pandemic began.