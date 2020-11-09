This weekend the Vermont Health Department announced the state suffered another COVID-19 related death, the first since early August and the first of a Northeast Kingdom resident since the pandemic began.

According to information from the Vermont Health Department the death involved a woman from Orleans County who was between 70 and 79 years old.

Caledonia, Essex and Grand Isle are the only counties in Vermont that have not experienced a COVID related death according to the Health Department.

This weekend marked a continuation of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the NEK and the state.

Since Friday, the NEK has had 9 additional cases identified, with 5 in Caledonia County for a total of 54 since the pandemic began, 3 in Orleans County for a total of 53, and 1 in Essex County for a total of 16. The region-wide total now stands at 123.

In that same time frame state of Vermont announced 22 new positive tests were returned across the state on Friday, 43 new cases on Saturday (which is the highest daily total since early April) and 23 new cases on Sunday. The state also reported there were 8 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital coronavirus dashboard indicated there were 2 people at the hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus. Laural Ruggles, Vice President of Marketing and Community Health Improvement, said the two people were asymptomatic and their infection was found because the hospital tests nearly every patient as a routine part of care now. She said Monday morning due to the increase in cases in the region, and especially in New Hampshire where some of the hospital’s patients reside, the facility has been operating at a heightened level of caution and the two cases did not create an elevated exposure risk.

Last week Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said it was likely many of the recent cases in the Northeast Kingdom are attributed to community transmission, as opposed to a directly traceable connection to one of the many active outbreaks the state is investigating.

State officials hope to increase testing availability across the state to better identify cases, but for now the Northeast Kingdom will have less available testing while the Health Department establishes a new location for the state’s weekly popup testing for asymptomatic people.

The Health Department had been holding outdoor testing in St. Johnsbury every Wednesday but according to the state’s testing referral webpage those testing days have stopped for now.

Ben Truman, Health Communication Officer, said the Health Department was looking to move the weekly testing clinics indoors with the approaching winter. Truman said officials anticipated signing a lease this week and that the weekly testing would likely resume next week, Nov. 18.

In the interim, testing is still available for asymptomatic people by appointment through Kinney Drug at its St. Johnsbury and Newport locations and for people with symptoms through their health care provider.

Ruggles said the hospital has consistently been administering about 50 tests per day. A large portion of those tests are for people who are getting tested before a scheduled procedure, testing for people who have returned from travel, testing on patients admitted to the hospital through the Emergency Department and tests referred by the hospital’s various clinics.

NH Cases

While cases have risen steadily in Vermont from an average daily rate of new cases in the single digits to over 20, cases in New Hampshire are now approaching a 7 day average of nearly 200 cases per day. On Sunday the New Hampshire Health Department reported 249 new cases, with 5 in Coos County and 14 in Grafton County. On Saturday the New Hampshire Health Department reported 230 new cases with 9 in Coos County and 8 in Grafton County.