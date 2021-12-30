An array of more than forty local acts will be featured during the 8-hour, virtual First Night North presented by Catamount Arts — all online and free on New Year’s Eve.
A hoped-for, in-person celebration following last year’s inability to gather live due to the pandemic was dashed just a few days ago when a decision was made by the nonprofit arts group, with local medical providers, to move the celebration online due to the rising concern over the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
But Ashley Van Zandt, Catamount Arts First Night coordinator, said the plans are underway with enthusiasm, volunteer help and a bevy of talented artists who will perform every hour of the First Night North event online at www.firstnightnorth.org.
Molly Stone, artistic director for the arts group, said on Wednesday, “An event like First Night takes months to plan for. Covid made FNN 2022 planning exceptionally difficult this year, but our pool of Artists were so patient.”
“News of in-person cancellation was a tough blow to folkswhose cup is filled, both psychologically and financially,through live performance,” said Stone. “In response, all of our artists were offered the opportunity to perform virtually with pay, while folks at home view it all for free. We wish all of our performers could have joined us, but understand why somecouldn’t. We deeply appreciate everyone’s time and energy leading up to New Year’s Eve and hope to work with them again as soon as we can safely.”
“To say First Night is a community event is the truest statement we can make about it,” said Van Zandt this week. “The decision to pivot to a virtual offering was a collaborative decision by community leaders, and the best decision, safety-wise, for our community.”
Van Zandt said, “Our wonderful community partners and amazing sponsors stepped up to support the event when we announced an in-person gathering months ago, and have continued to stand strongly with us as we have made this event change.
“Artists in our community, talented artists who would have been performing inside First Night venues, have risen to the occasion and have agreed to move their performances to a virtual platform,” she said. “Generous volunteers who had planned on helping us make an in-person event successful have come forward to offer their assistance with tasks involved with making the change to virtual. We are incredibly fortunate to be able to have such a strong and supportive community around us, allowing us to continue to celebrate the arts this New Year’s Eve.
Van Zandt said there are performances scheduled every hour starting at 4 p.m. An average of five to six performances will be featured every hour, with some time slots offering as many as nine simultaneous performances.
“It will be very similar to the feeling at our in-person First Night celebration, where you have to make difficult decisions on which performance you want to watch,” she said. “The advantage of the virtual event this year is that you can view more than one performance within the hour without having towalk from venue to venue! We have more than 40 performances scheduled, and we hope the community tunes in to support our local artists as they would have on New Year’s Eve at First Night.”
First Night North Committee Chair Jay Sprout on Wednesday said, “When it was decided that we had to cancel First Night as a live event, I thought, ‘Oh no, not again. Last year, it took months to put together an at-home version of First Night. How could anyone turn this huge arts festival around in under a week?’ But the fantastic staff at Catamount Arts have done it! And our artists deserve a lot of credit for setting their own stages so that the show can go on.”
Among the many performances people can enjoy during the virtual First Night North are the following, highlighted by Catamount Arts staff this week:
Kingdom All-Stars, 7 p.m
Vermont recording artists The Kingdom All Stars rely on peer inspiration to create and record original rock, funk, soul, country, blues and alternative music that is now heard across the world on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and many other digital platforms. The band, which features the most talented, hard working and group-oriented young musicians in the Northeast Kingdom, also performs a wide variety of popular music covers live in concert. 2021 International Songwriting Competition and Unsigned Music Competition semi-finalists.
Bob and Sarah Amos, 7 p.m
Bob and Sarah Amos present an exciting and varied program of Americana and Bluegrass original and traditional songs, with intricate instrumentation and soaring vocal harmonies. Guitarist/banjoist/vocalist Bob Amos is an award-winning and chart-topping songwriter who has recorded 12 albums and performed throughout the USA and Europe. His songs have also been recorded by other top national Bluegrass performers. Fifteen years ago Bob began performing with his 13-year-old daughter, Sarah, who has since developed into a vocalist of remarkable power and sensitivity. Together, their vocal blend is mesmerizing.
Bob Amos, contacted on Tuesday, said, “Sarah and I always look forward to performing at First Night North. It’s one of our favorite shows of the year. We’re so glad that Catamount Arts found a creative way to keep it happening. It’s going to be different, but still a lot of fun!”
Marko’s Magic Show, 6 & 10 p.m
What makes Marko’s performances so special is his ability to mystify, entertain, and make everyone laugh on different levels at the same time. Marko’s magic show truly transcends all age and social barriers to bring people together in a common state of amazement. Watch your family member’s faces as they watch Marko perform tricks, hear them laugh with sheer delight at his jokes, see their eyes sparkle, then you have seen the real magic.
Jon Gailmor, 6 & 9 p.m
A virtual First Night performance with Jon Gailmor is a celebration of people, places, events and moments that have shaped who he is. His music is fraught with emotion, poignancy, rampant childishness, and incessant audience involvement. It is geared toward humans – prenatal through prehistoric – and ranges from the outrageously relevant to the criminally, meaninglessly absurd. The songs are gluten-free, low in cholesterol, and guaranteed to uplift. Folks should be prepared to laugh, sing, grunt, scream and maybe just listen, from time to time, feeling quite hopeful, indeed, for 2022 and beyond.
Tritium Well, 10 & 11 p.m
With their irradiating mix of originals, traditional American, Cuban, reggae, rock, funk, blues, Tritium Well produces ecstatic musical experiences that feel like sonic excursions around the Earth! Hot guitarist, Bobby Farlice-Rubio leads this “radioactive” four-member ensemble with wicked violinist, Nick Anzalone, world-class drummer, Linda Warnaar, and brilliant bassist, Kevin Colosa. When people ask what kind of music they play, the standard answer is always “roots, rock and reggae!” just to satisfy the need for brevity. Their varied and uncommon repertoire includes songs made famous by Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, Hank Williams, Buena Vista Social Club, Leadbelly, Willie Nelson, Grateful Dead, Old Crow Medicine Show, among others. Whatever beat they play, feel free to get up and boogie in your living room!
Rachel Clemente and Dan Houghton, 8 & 10 p.m
Vermont-based duo, Rachel Clemente and Dan Houghton bring together an unlikely pairing of bagpipes and harp. While firmly rooted in the fertile ground of Scottish traditional music, their gritty, avant-garde musical interpretations put them at the forefront of Celtic folk musicians in New England. Houghton is a member of Cantrip, Pipers’ Den and former member of Salsa Celtica. Clemente is a member of harp duo Two Shores and a US National Scottish Harp champion. They are both avid tunesmiths and their repertoire reflects this as it features many original compositions as well as traditional melodies.
Gallery Show At Catamount Arts
Arts Connect Juried Arts show: After a year marked by a pandemic and forced closure of numerous arts organizations, Catamount Arts recently announced its 2021 Arts Connect at Catamount Arts Juried Show as an opportunity to feature new and exciting work by emerging and established artists. Work will be on view in the Fried Family and Rankin Galleries in St. Johnsbury’s Catamount Arts Building from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 to April 10 on Wednesdays-Sundays, noon until 9 p.m. Due to the pandemic, an in-person reception will not be held.
Instead, the public is invited to join Catamount Arts on Friday, Jan. 21 for a virtual tour of the gallery and presentation of artist prizes and awards.
