The Vermont Health Department announced 30 new COVID-19 positive tests in the state, including the first case in Essex County.
Statewide there are 605 reported cases and 17 in the Northeast Kingdom, including 8 in Orleans County, 8 in Caledonia County and the 1 in Essex County.
The state currently has 35 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and another 40 people in hospitals thar are under investigation for COVID-19. Vermont has suffered 23 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Noone in the Kingdom has died of the disease, reported health officials.
Vermont health officials have begun reporting increased data regarding COVID-19, including the age and gender distribution of positive cases as well as the frequency per population density. That information is available at https://www.healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19
In New Hampshire, there have now been 788 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 following an uptick of 41 new cases reported on Wednesday. In the North Country there is still just a single confirmed case in Coos County and 43 across the whole of Grafton County. Towns reporting 4 or fewer cases in the region are Whitefield, Franconia, Littleton, and Haverhill.
NH has reported 18 related deaths and there are 118 people hospitalized with the disease.
