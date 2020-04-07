NEWPORT CITY — Firefighters and first responders from across the region paraded their vehicles, lights flashing, past North Country Hospital Monday afternoon in an international show of support.
Health care and other workers, most in masks, waved as firefighters from Newport City to Troy, EMS crews and local, state and federal law enforcement officers rode past, waving back.
“Awesome,” said one gowned and masked health care worker.
“Pretty cool,” said another as the parade concluded.
The local first responders and health care workers pointed out and shouted hello and cheers to their friends and family members during the parade.
Fire chiefs Bobby Jacobs of the Troy Volunteer Fire Department and Chris Goodsell of the Stanstead, Quebec, department held a large banner that said “Thank You.” Goodsell approached the workers, and waved, thanking them for their efforts.
The sunny weather cooperated, with the hospital building on Prouty Drive blocking a stiff north wind off Lake Memphremagog from the gathered workers who stood outside to see the parade.
Goodsell, secretary of the North East Mutual Aid organization of fire departments, said the intent was to show support for the local health care workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, eight people have tested positive who live in Orleans County. Workers said no one is being treated so far at the hospital. Non-essential employees have been furloughed and non-essential treatments postponed to free up staff for expected cases of serious illness from COVID-19.
The first responders lined up at North Country Career Center before the parade and drove through past the emergency department entrance and the main entrance, which is now closed to visitors.
Lab worker Eileen Wheeler called the parade “very uplifting.”
“A wonderful moment to think how people care, ” she said.
