ST. JOHNSBURY — Work is underway at the former Community National Bank building on Federal Street to create a new home for Subway.
A crew was on the job Tuesday at the former bank located near the intersection with Railroad Street. Jeremy Brill, of J.B. Carpentry, said the work Tuesday was mostly some demolition work ahead of the remodeling plans for the building.
There is no timeline for opening of the relocated Subway restaurant said General Manager Ethan Hayes on Tuesday.
The building has been unoccupied for five years, having last served as a drive-thru only banking service for Community National Bank. Premium Properties LLC, based in Waterbury, now owns the property.
Brill, who said he helped build the original building for the bank in 2005, said the building is in good condition. “Mint,” he said.
“It will be the nicest Subway,” he said.
The current Subway shares a building further south on Railroad Street with Dead River Company. It has been there for over two decades.
