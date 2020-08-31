NEWPORT CITY — A former Vermont State Police trooper convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor nearly a decade ago was back in court Monday facing charges of threatening to kill family members and others with guns.
Mark W. Beezup, 63, of Derby, pleaded not guilty Monday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, a felony, and providing false information to a police officer, a misdemeanor, according to court records.
Judge Robert Bent ordered Beezup held without bail as requested by Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett. Bent ordered Beezup to have no contact with one of the alleged victims, records show.
He is also held on an accusation of violating conditions of probation on past convictions of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of prohibited acts. Vermont State Police stated he possessed a handgun and rifles which were banned under conditions of probation and parole for those convictions.
Beezup is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility.
He could be facing up to 15 years in prison on the felony charge involving a handgun, records show.
A family member told Vermont State Police that she woke up early Saturday morning to see Beezup pointing a handgun at her face “with a smile,” Trooper Ian Alford stated in an affidavit.
She said Beezup had made her life “a living hell, Alford stated.
She said Beezup last week threatened to kill her and family members along with former neighbors and others who he said reported on him to probation and parole, Alford stated.
The woman said Beezup had allowed her to go to the store, but was timing her to see how long she took, Alford said. Otherwise she was not allowed to leave the house unless she was doing something for Beezup, she told Alford.
She also said that one of their dogs, called Tank, had bit her on the leg and Beezup shot it, Alford stated.
The woman said she called state police on Saturday after the gun incident while Beezup allowed her to go to the grocery store.
Beezup tried to call the woman six times in less than an hour Saturday afternoon while she was at the VSP barracks in Derby, Alford stated.
Another family member said the woman told her the same story, saying that Beezup had told her to cut ties with her family “or he was going to kill everyone,” Alford stated.
The family member who was threatened with a handgun to her face said that Beezup threatened to kill another family member who was the victim in the sexual exploitation of a minor conviction, Alford stated.
At 5:19 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Andrew Jensen stated in an affidavit that he went to Columbia Forest Products where Beezup worked to tell him about the complaint from a family member and to arrest him.
Beezup said he only had muzzle loaders at home, Jensen stated.
After the arrest, Jensen and Trooper Joshua Mikkola conducted a search for weapons as part of a temporary restraining order at Beezup’s home on Nelson Hill Road, police said. The order required that all firearms to be turned over to the state police.
Police found a semi-automatic .45 caliber Glock handgun hidden in a couch, along with a .22 Remington rifle, a 5.56 Bushmaster AR semi-automatic rifle, a Browning 12 gauge shotgun and a 30-30 rifle, Jensen stated.
Other weapons were later found locked in a shed, Jensen stated: a .270 Remington rifle, two 12 gauge Winchester shotguns, a 20 gauge Ithaca shotgun and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun.
Police seized and are holding all the guns at the barracks under the court order, Jensen stated. The Glock is being kept as evidence, he stated.
After his arrest Saturday, Bent ordered Beezup held without bail pending the arraignment on charges Monday.
Sexual Exploitation Case
Beezup had been convicted in 2012 on the initial charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and prohibited acts.
In May 2015 he was found to have violated probation for being near the sister of the victim in those cases.
At the time, he took responsibility for his actions.
