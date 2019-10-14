One girl is dead and two boys are injured following a crash Sunday morning in Bath, N.H.
New Hampshire State Police said the accident occurred on River Road and was reported at about 11:50 a.m.
A Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was the first responder on scene followed by Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police. The on-scene investigation revealed that a 2008 Honda Ridgeline was traveling southbound on River Road when the operator lost control, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a large tree with the right, rear passenger door.
Three juveniles, one female and two males, all under the age of 17, occupied the vehicle at the time of the collision, stated police. The female was believed to be in the rear seat at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The two male occupants were taken to local area hospitals to be treated for significant injuries but are expected to make a full recovery. Police did not provide names, towns of residence or specific ages of the three juveniles.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have further information is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or daniel.quartulli@dos.nh.gov .
The New Hampshire State Police-Troop F was assisted on scene by members of the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Bath Fire Department, the Woodsville Ambulance, the Grafton County Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.
