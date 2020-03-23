Gov. Phil Scott announced the Vermont Department of Public Service has released an interactive Public Wi-Fi Hot Spot Map to help Vermonters connect to publicly available internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Internet connectivity is an important resource for Vermonters during this crisis, which is keeping us physically distanced from one another,” said Gov. Scott. “As we’re asking many to work and learn remotely, these public Wi-Fi points are especially critical to keeping workers and students connected if they do not have access at home.”
The map includes the location of the Wi-Fi hot spots and pertinent information about how to access them, including places where users can access Wi-Fi from outside the building or in a parked vehicle to encourage social distancing.
The Department received assistance from libraries, schools and municipal governments in creating the map, as well as support from the Agency of Digital Services, the Department of Libraries, the Agency of Commerce & Community Development, the Agency of Education, the Vermont Center for Geographic Information and the Department of Health.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to these organizations for their assistance, without which the Department would have been unable to put together this map,” said Public Service Commissioner June Tierney.
The map can be found at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/announcements/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont.
Additional connectivity resources can be found at publicservice.vermont.gov/content/new-connectivity-resources-support-you-during-covid-19-state-emergency-vermont.
The map will be updated as new information becomes available. Vermonters are encouraged to send information about Wi-Fi hot spots to psd.telecom@vermont.gov.
