MONTPELIER, Vt. On Friday, Vermont Governor Phil Scott extended Vermont's stay-at-home order through May 15. The initial stay-at-home order was set to end on April 15.
“These are incredibly difficult times, and I know this extension is disappointing news for many. But the fact is, Vermonters are literally saving hundreds of lives by staying home,” said Scott in a statement on Friday. “We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet. We will continue to watch the trends, and as soon as the data shows a downward trend, we can open the spigot, a quarter turn at a time, to get folks back to work in a way that’s responsible and safe. Please know, I will work every hour of every day, for as long as it takes, to see Vermont through this and to help rebuild stronger than we were before.”
The announcement comes a day after the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Vermont rose to 628 with 23 deaths.
