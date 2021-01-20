Groton Man Indicted For Multiple Charges, Including Car Theft In Haverhill

A Groton, Vt. man has been indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on charges of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase that put other motorists at risk and led to a police chief nearly getting struck by the vehicle.
Douglas W. White Jr., 30, faces a Class B felony count of burglary, a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking, and two Class B felony counts of reckless conduct for using the vehicle as a deadly weapon in the manner in which he drove it.
On the morning of Oct. 2, prosecutors said White unlawfully walked into the Haverhill home of Michelle Allard and stole car keys belonging to her 2012 Subaru Impreza.
White was allegedly high on methamphetamine when he took the vehicle and drove it at speeds of more than 70 mph, passing a large van on the left side and nearly colliding with it and causing the van driver to brake hard to avoid a collision.
During the chase, prosecutors said White also drove at at high rate of speed on Plain Road in Bath and kept driving at former Haverhill Police Chief Brandon Alling, who had exited the cruiser he had parked to block the roadway.
Outside of his cruiser and ordering White to stop, Alling narrowly avoided getting hit when White swerved at the last moment and went into a ditch before proceeding down the roadway.
White eventually crashed the car in Bath while trying to avoid New Hampshire state troopers who had set down spike strips to stop him.
After the car was stolen at 9 a.m. Oct. 2, police broadcast a “be on the lookout alert.”
Spotting White first, near Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, was Franconia Police Chief Mac Cashin, who was in his personal vehicle equipped with a siren and blue lights.
Cashin lost sight of White near Porter Hill Road in Bath.
En route were New Hampshire State Police.
After White was handcuffed after the crash, he allegedly told police he wasn’t going to tell them who he was and they would have to figure it out.
Officers, though, were aware of his identity after the U.S. Marshals Service contacted Haverhill police to make them aware that two warrants were out for his arrest.
Police said White and Allard did not know each other and White randomly walked into the home after telling police he was trying to get away from dogs that were chasing him.
After being arrested and transported to the Haverhill police station, White grew out of control and had to be restrained to prevent him from damaging things, according to the probable cause affidavit for arrest.
In the order requiring him to be held on preventative detention without bail, Judge Peter Bornstein said White at the time of the Oct. 2 arrest was on probation with a warrant out for his arrest in connection for not complying with supervision requirements for a previous criminal charge.
“He has a lengthy record out of both New Hampshire and Vermont,” wrote Bornstein. “He has a pending assault aggravated domestic in the first-degree and offense committed in the presence of a child charges out of Caledonia County, as well as multiple violations of conditions of release and violations of an abuse prevention order pending. His outrageous conduct in the present case endangered multiple police officers, as well as the motoring public. No condition or combination of conditions of bail will serve to ensure the defendant’s compliance with bail or safety of the community.”
