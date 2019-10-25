Head-On Crash Driver Well Known To Authorities

Update: Since this story was initially published, Vermont State Police confirmed that the 3-year-old boy has died.
The 28 year-old Lyndonville woman involved in a head-on collision that critically injured two people including a three year-old boy on Monday became the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Department of Probation and Parole Tuesday.
But according to the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC), Mitchell is not in jail, but also not at large.
“She’s not in a correctional facility but we know where she is,” said DOC General Counsel Emily Carr on Thursday.
Carr said she could not say specifically where Mitchell is but that it could be anywhere - including a hospital, a rehab center or a mental health institution.
“It could be anything just as long as it conforms with her conditions of probation,” said Carr.
But Mitchell, who official sources say was driving without a valid driver’s license when the crash occurred, is not on probation from her 26 prior criminal convictions in Caledonia County or her prior criminal conviction in Washington County.
Heroin Trafficking
In September of 2017, Mitchell was sentenced by plea agreement in Windham Superior Court to a mostly suspended sentence plus four years of probation after being arrested in Brattleboro and charged with trafficking heroin. According to court records the sentence carried 14 special conditions of probation including a prohibition on operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license.
According to court documents, Mitchell was one of four people arrested in January of 2016 after 350 bags of heroin were found in a car stopped by state police on Interstate 91 in Brattleboro.
Mitchell was originally charged in Windham Superior Court with heroin trafficking, heroin possession and providing false information to a police officer. But the most serious charge of heroin trafficking was dismissed as part of her plea agreement in which she pleaded guilty to the remaining charges in exchange for an 18-36 month sentence, all suspended except for 45 days and four years of probation.
Mitchell’s extensive criminal record in Caledonia County includes a 2016 incident in which she was charged with stealing the tip jar at the Lyndonville Dunkin’ Donuts store to pay a drug debt and a 2015 incident when police said cocaine fell out of her bra while she was being interviewed at the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury in connection with an unrelated incident.
Tragedies
State police say Mitchell was northbound Monday on Route 5 near the St. Johnsbury - Lyndon town line when her car crossed into the southbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle driven be Sandra Leach 41 of Lyndon. Leach and her three year-old passenger were critically injured and officials have said say that as of Wednesday the child was on life support at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
A crowd funding campaign created Wednesday afternoon by Kellie Donoghy said the boy died. The effort as of Thursday night had raised over $1,700 and included multiple donors from the Northeast Kingdom.
Mitchell is no stranger to motor-vehicle related tragedy.
In December of 2017, her mother, Mattie Lynne Hale, 46, was the victim of a fatal hit and run in Lyndon
Motorist Gary W. Hale (no relation), 41, was later convicted of leaving the scene of a crash and is awaiting sentencing.
According to court documents, Gary Hale was driving a silver Ford Fiesta on Route 5 north after leaving a Lyndonville bar when he hit Mattie Hale at about 11:30 p.m. as she walked along the road just south of the potato sheds. Gary Hale told investigators he thought he had hit an animal.
Why are criminals like this even allowed to be at large? The state also makes criminals by failing to provide adequate mental health care and people self medicate. We need actual buildings where the mentally ill can get COMPETENT care.
Those who allow someone with a record like this to be out with the general public are as guilty of the subsequent killings and crimes as the the person who committed them. In reality, who does our court system protect and serve?
Our court system is useless when it comes to druggies and impaired drivers. For example if they really want to help a druggie who robs or steals, don't have them show up in court two months later by which time they have committed several more robberies and are more deeply addicted. If treatment is to work it needs to be prompt, long term and comprehensive. Those with drunk and impaired driving need careful monitoring and severe consequences.
