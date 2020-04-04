Health Care Professionals Thank Public For Keeping Distance
Courtesy Photo

The emergency department staff at North Country Hospital in Newport City posted this “Thanks for practicing social distancing” on the hospital website: kneeling in front, registered nurses Eilish Muir and Lori Schneider; standing, registered nurses Heatherton Huggins, Hailey Bonneau and Kathy DiCarlo, Dr. Ron Holland, unit clerk Kristina Olmsted, technician Ladon Allen, registered nurse Renee Hicks, and Dr. Allison Sturdevant.

