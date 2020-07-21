WALDEN — A DHART helicopter touched down in a field along Route 15 in Walden on Tuesday to expedite a car crash victim’s emergency trip to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dawn Hill, 54, of Hardwick, was in critical condition at Dartmouth as of late afternoon Tuesday. She was driving a Toyota Corolla that collided head-on with another vehicle near the intersection with Route 215. Her injuries included broken legs and suspected internal trauma, said Trooper Jason Schlesinger.
The trooper said Tanya O’Brien, 38, of Danville, was driving west toward Hardwick when Hill’s Corolla, coming from the opposite direction, crossed the center line into O’Brien’s lane. The vehicles collided head-on. The Corolla spun around 180 degrees and came to rest in the middle of the road. O’Brien’s Toyota Highlander came to rest off the south side of the road.
O’Brien was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX. The trooper described her injuries as minor. She was treated at NVRH and released on Tuesday. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the trooper’s report.
The impact of the crash trapped Hill in the crushed Corolla. Firefighters from Walden, Danville and Cabot responded to the scene to assist. Hydraulic cutting tools were used to open the vehicle up enough to allow the injured woman to be extricated from the vehicle. CALEX Director Michael Wright said the woman was alert and able to respond.
Once free from the car, Hill was wheeled to an ambulance that took her to a section of field owned by Norbert and Gloria Rowell where the helicopter landed. Danville firefighters stood by at the landing site and had marked the area with orange cones to serve as a guide for the pilot.
CALEX personnel assisted the DHART crew with loading Hill onto the helicopter.
Route 15 in the area of the crash was closed to traffic for more than four hours. State police dispatched their accident reconstruction team to investigate. Trooper Schlesinger said the exact reason why Hill’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane has not been determined. He said witnesses to the crash said it appeared like Hill was asleep at the wheel of her vehicle. Police are trying to determine whether a medical event or drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
