Help Police Find Driver Of Speeding Subaru

Vermont State Police are asking the public for help locating the driver of a Subaru WRX that fled their pursuit in Bradford Wednesday evening, speeding in excess of 100 mph.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci reported that police tried to stop the newer blue Subaru WRX with a large rear spoiler on Waits River Road in Bradford just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle failed to stop, passing numerous vehicles in excess of 100 miles per hour in a posted 50 mph zone. The vehicle was last seen on Vermont Route 25 near the East Corinth Park and Ride at 7:05 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact Trooper Cianci at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, 802-222-4680.
