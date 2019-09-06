The Northeast Kingdom has played a significant role in the burgeoning hemp industry in Vermont and seen a marked growth in participants in the industry from growers, to processors, to vendors of hemp-based products. The NEK also has played host to the annual Vermont Hemp Fest at Burke Mountain, which will be held for the third time this weekend (see related story).
In 2018 Caledonia County had the third most registered acres in hemp production in the state at 346 acres from 39 growers; and Orleans had the third most registered growers of all the counties, with 51 growers on 245 registered acres, reported the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Preliminary numbers from the Agency of Agriculture show those numbers have only climbed in 2019. This year Caledonia County has over 60 growers and over 1,300 acres registered in the hemp program; Orleans County has about 85 growers on over 660 acres in the hemp program and Essex County has 13 growers on nearly 300 acres.
Stephanie Ann Smith, Chief Policy Enforcement Officer at the Agency Of Agriculture, said the Agency issued over 900 registrations to grow which equates to over 7,800 acres registered with the Agency statewide, and over 200 registrations to process hemp. Last year the Agency had 3,290 acres registered with a total of 461 registrants (combined processors and growers).
“There is a significant increase in the cultivation of hemp and processing capacity in Vermont over last year,” said Smith. “The Agency believes the market will continue to expand and mature.” The Agency’s hemp program includes provisions to support production of quality hemp products, added Smith.
Growers and processors are required to register their activity with the state, which is a unique arrangement for an agricultural crop. Hemp growers need to ensure the THC levels within the plant (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana - a plant related to hemp) do not exceed a certain threshold.
Smith said registration and associated fees with the Agency will help support certification of laboratories that test the crop for potency and contaminants. The Agency will also conduct random inspections and sampling of hemp crops this year.
Local hemp growers have picked up production for a variety of reasons. In a July release Sunsoil in Hardwick announced that it had planted over 100,000 plants on 100 acres in the NEK, double the acreage it planted in 2018. Sunsoil, formerly named Green Mountain CBD which was founded in 2015, grows and processes hemp and produces CBD oil.
“We are Vermont farmers who believe that everyone should have access to this powerful plant,” stated Sunsoil’s co-founder and VP of Agriculture, Jacob Goldstein.
Another large grower is Gingue Farm in Waterford. This year Gingue Farm registered over 228 acres in the hemp program with the Agency of Agriculture. Paul Gingue told the Caledonian in July that his family, which has operated the 550-acre farm since the 1950s and previously focused on commercial dairy production, looked to hemp, among other crops, as a way to diversify the farm’s revenue sources, given the challenges of the dairy/milk markets.
“When we were dairy farming, it was one milk check was the income,” said Shawn Gingue, who operates the farm with his father Paul and brother Dan. “We kinda learned a lesson that we can’t raise our families off of one ebb-and-flow milk check.” Shawn said their hemp production is destined to be processed for CBD Oil.
Another local entrepreneur embracing the growth of the local hemp industry and this weekend’s Hemp Fest at Burke Mountain is Annika McCann of St. Johnsbury, who founded Primal Botanical this February. McCann will be an exhibitor at the festival and is hoping to learn from other industry insiders and gain further exposure for her burgeoning business. Primal Botanical produces small-batch CBD products handcrafted with Vermont grown hemp and sells them at the St. Johnsbury Farmers Market as well as handful of stores in St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Littleton and beyond as well as at some chiropractic offices and an acupuncture office.
“I will be selling products at Hemp Fest,” said McCann.”This will be my first time exhibiting at Hemp Fest.”
“I’m looking forward to meeting other people in the hemp industry, talking to people about my products, and learning from the speakers,” she added. “I’m hoping that exhibiting at Hemp Fest will help get the word out about my business and hopefully result in my products getting into more stores.”
Staff Writer Dana Gray contributed to this report.
