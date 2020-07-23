Sam Talcott started up the Kinsman Ridge Trail on the morning of June 27, bound for the 4,080-foot summit of Cannon Mountain.
He was taking part in Summits For Solidarity, a hiking initiative intended to support Black Lives Matter.
His actions mirrored the social justice movement: A slow, steady uphill journey towards a distant mountaintop.
But that’s where the similarities ended.
“The journey for social justice is an order of magnitude longer and harder than any of the 4,000 footers,” said Talcott, 32, a math instructor at The White Mountain School in Bethlehem. “It’s a struggle that has been going on since before the country was founded — and we’re a long way from seeing the summit.”
Summits In Solidarity was created by North Country hikers Serena Ryan and Philip Carcia following the police killing of George Floyd in May.
Participants climbed New Hampshire’s 48 four-thousand footers (and other peaks) and paused at the top for 8 minutes, 46 seconds — the time associated with Floyd’s death.
More than 50 signed up for the inaugural event. Most were white.
That worried Ryan, 31, who wanted Summits In Solidarity to be something more than performative activism.
“One of our concerns was it would be a bunch of white people going up mountains and holding signs,” she said. “We were thinking ‘How do we get people really involved?’”
For that reason, Ryan established action items.
Participants were asked to make three commitments — one fundraising, one community action and one self-education — in support of social justice. How they did so was up to them.
For example, Talcott made a donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, vowed to work with the North Country Educators for Social Justice to implement anti-racist curricula in local schools, and read the books, “The New Jim Crow,” “So You Want To Talk About Race,” and “The Color of the Law.”
Summits In Solidarity also launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $6,000 for Outdoor Afro, a national non-profit that creates Black connections and leadership in nature.
“We knew that most of the participants in this event — and most of the people that currently hike in the White Mountains — are white so the commitments were geared towards getting white people to take action,” said Ryan said.
One unintended impact of Summits In Solidarity was exposing racism in the hiking community.
Photos from the event were posted in popular hiking forms and drew negative comments. Some were along the lines of “All Lives Matter.” One said, “Floyd was a criminal, black people are destroying this country.”
Other responses were more alarming. Eventually comments were disabled for those posts.
“No one expected we would see this explosion of racism on these pages after this event,” Ryan said. “It really called into question whether the hiking community is inclusive.”
Five years ago Ryan opened The Notch Hostel in North Woodstock, an affordable stop along the Appalachian Trail that caters to outdoor sports enthusiasts. She envisioned the eight-room lodge could support minority hiking initiatives in the White Mountains.
However, she became consumed with the day-to-day grind of running a small business in rural northern New Hampshire and those goals were pushed aside.
Then Floyd died.
“It was like the wake up call that I needed to remind myself of the vision that I had when I started this business,” she said. “It was the perfect moment for me to start getting involved with racial justice work.”
While planning Summits In Solidarity, Ryan learned hard lessons.
Some were gained through conversations with Mardi Fuller, leader of Outdoor Afro’s Boston chapter.
“She was the one that initially called me out for being performative when we didn’t have any calls to action,” said Ryan. Fuller also ran the event description by others in the Black hiking community, who noted that “the idea of a bunch of white people standing on summits with signs sounds a little colonial.”
“As a white person I hadn’t even thought about standing on summits as white or colonial. I didn’t have that perspective.”
Ryan was humbled by those moments. But she also thankful for them.
“Yes, it is complicated, and it is 100 percent worth it,” she said. “The challenges and complications and contradictions that I’m facing are 100 percent worth it. It’s nothing compared to the challenges faced by black activists and black people in general so bring it on. It’s my job to start navigating that world. And I will mess it up and I have messed it up already, but another thing I’ve learned is no one has time for defensiveness.”
“I’m actively telling my black friend and black collaborators don’t worry about my white fragility. If I say something or you see something I’m doing that you think is racist, let me know. Don’t feel like you have to treat me with kid gloves because that’s the only way that I’m going to be able to change.”
She remembers Fuller doing just that.
“The self-education component in my original idea was just to put the book “White Fragility” in there. When I said that to Mardi she said ‘Well, have you considered adding a black author to your list of self-education recommendations?’ I just felt so stupid. The only book I recommended was by a white author and I didn’t even think about it,” Ryan said.
It’s been nearly a month since Summits In Solidarity took place.
Ryan hopes to expand the event beyond a one-day activity.
“My commitment that I made was to follow up and hold the participants accountable throughout the year. Once the summer slows down I will be reaching out to every single participant who made a commitment, checking in, supporting them,” she said. “And I’m going to share those actions publicly on our page so that other people can get inspired.”
She will be holding a Zoom call with hikers of color who frequent the White Mountains to determine future actions and how Summits In Solidarity can better serve them. Additional calls with white allies are possible.
She also aims to support Afro Outdoor activities in the area.
And she doesn’t plan to let up.
Ryan recalled a moment earlier this year, when Fuller stayed at The Notch Hostel and hiked Mount Moosilauke. Afterwards she posted a summit photo on social media with the message “You White folks getting tired of talking and learning about racial justice? I’m sitting here waiting for this trend to fade.”
“It motivated me so much reading that. I told her ‘You can count on me. I’m making a lifelong commitment right now,’” Ryan said. “This is something I’m going to be involved with for the rest of my life.”
For more information on Summits In Solidarity visit www.facebook.com/SummitsInSolidarity or search summitsinsolidarity on Instagram.
