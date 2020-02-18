Hill Farmstead Brewery Named Best Brewery in the World

GREENSBORO BEND — Hill Farmstead Brewery has once again been named Best Brewery in the World for the year 2019, by RateBeer, a global website for craft beer enthusiasts. Awards were announced on Monday.
This is the sixth year in a row and the seventh time in the past eight years that the brewery has been honored as Best Brewery in the World, United States, and Vermont.
The brewery’s Aaron, a barrel-aged barleywine style ale, was again honored as Best Beer for Vermont. Twenty-five of its beers were included in the best beers by style in the world for 2019, and and five of its beers were included in the best 120 beers of 2019 overall. In addition, its brewery taproom was once again named Best Brewer Taproom in Vermont.
Since May 2000, RateBeer.com has remained an active forum for beer lovers to come together and share opinions of beers, and beer retailers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.