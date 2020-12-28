Amy Bean felt holiday cheer was needed in 2020 more than ever. Inspired by Gov. Phil Scott encouraging people to ‘Light up Vermont’ for the holidays, she introduced Lyndonville’s holiday light competition.

“I talked it over with the girls at the salon and we all thought this was a good way to increase the holiday spirit,” Bean said. Her motivation stemmed from the pandemic and the changes it made to her own holiday plans.

Nearly 30 people entered the Light Up Lyndonville contest and Bean hopes it will continue to grow every year. “We will definitely do this next year and with more time to plan I hope it gets bigger and bigger,” she said.

Light Up Lyndonville boasted three cash prizes to be won on Christmas Eve. The “Best Overall Lights” display earned $100. The “Most Original” display was worth $75 and the “Most Classic” display won $50. The prize money was donated by Bean and her salon.

Bean drove around to homes prior to judging and discovered “so many homes are so great that I think I’ll give consolation prizes of maybe $25 to probably two or three other people.” Contest winners were determined on Christmas Eve with Bean, friend Judy Kuk, who helped generate interest on social media, and other staff members from Shear Sensations acting as judges.

“Community members have been really into it, and the competition is the least of it. People just need a pick-me-up this year and lights just bring joy,” Kuk said. The competition attracted 27 contestants, many of whom decorate every year but went bigger this year because of the pandemic. Kuk, Bean, and those who traveled the contest light route all agreed that the Hopkins family on McGoff Hill had the most spectacular display in town.

“We add on every year but because we were home more this year, we had more time to make it bigger,” said Peter Hopkins. He credits his wife with most of the work; she oversees the ground displays while he manages the lights in the trees and air. The Hopkins’ display was entered into the contest by his daughter.

Peter Hopkins said he has noticed more traffic to his light display than in previous years, and his family enjoys seeing so many people take pleasure from their decorations. He has no particular theme for the display beyond having “just pretty lights.”

Kelly Hooker has gone with her husband and two children to see the local lights for several years and noted, “There were several larger displays than typical but there were more lights overall even on a smaller scale. When you see it all together, especially in a neighborhood it lights everything up.” She and her family agreed that the Hopkins light display was their favorite.

Holly McKeon took her three children and husband on the contest route. McKeon remarked, “I’ve never seen Lyndonville so lit up and I can’t believe the time and effort people put in. There is so much love in them. It was great to go out as a family and do something together.” Her family enjoyed Mike Nichols’ large display on Pinehurst Street.

“Over the years I’ve put up more and more [lights]. This year I went crazy because it has been such a bad year that I was hoping that if just one person drove by and looked at the lights and it brought them joy then I have accomplished what I set out for,” Nichols said.

His exhibition features blow-up unicorns, snowmen, candy canes and Santa Claus.

To the benefit of all who enjoy a good Christmas lights display, he and a neighbor on Pinehurst Street have developed a friendly competition to see who can put up more lights.

The Winners

Best Overall: Peter and Janice Hopkins (McGoff Road);

Most Original: Gregg and Stacy Hopkins for their projections of Santa’s workshop (McGoff Road);

Most Classic: Tanya and Bradley Brewer (Rt. 122, Wheelock);

Honorable mentions went to Kevin and Fallon Cole and Mark and Lori Phillips.