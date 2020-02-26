Hostage-taking Locks Down Newport Prison On Tuesday

NEWPORT CITY — A hostage at Northern State Correctional Facility on Glen Road Tuesday lasted less than an hour and ended without any injuries, Vermont Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.
One inmate wielding a hand-made plastic knife or “shank” grabbed another inmate and pulled him into a cell at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, locking the door and refusing to comply with staff directions, said Alan Cormier, facilities executive at DOC.
Three members of the prison’s DOC Crisis Intervention Team, which handles hostage negotiations, and the Special Response Teams, which would handle a SWAT response, were working at the prison Tuesday afternoon at the time of the incident and were activated immediately, Cormier said. The prison was put on lock down.
They were able to resolve the hostage-taking in less than an hour, without injuries to either staff or inmates. The incident was over at about 2:10 p.m.
“The response from all officers involved was swift and professional, bringing a dangerous and escalating situation quickly under control,” according to a DOC statement Wednesday.
“It was very successful,” Cormier said.
He described the response by the trained team members as “a text book situation.”
During the incident, all Vermont DOC facilities were placed on a precautionary lock-down while DOC resources were focused on the Newport prison, officials said. The Newport prison is a medium-security facility and has 409 inmates, Cormier said.
Residents who live in the area around the prison were notified about the lock-down as is state policy, Cormier said.
Operations at all DOC facilities have since returned to normal operations.
Vermont State Police was notified about the incident and are working with prison staff on the investigation which could lead to criminal charges, Cormier said.
The cell where the hostage-taking occurred was cordoned off for the investigation, Cormier said.
The incident occurred during a period when inmates were allowed out of their cells to the meeting room and other areas, Cormier said.
Prison and police investigators are trying to determine what set off the hostage-taking, Cormier said. Both inmates were in prison after being sentenced for crimes, he said.
They are not releasing the names of the inmates involved at this time, he said.
More information about what happened would be released later by DOC and state police if anyone is cited on charges, he said.
