WEST BURKE — A fire destroyed a home Wednesday night, displacing a family of five and many pets that included a litter of 10 puppies.
Chasity Dean and four children were forced from their home at 4067 U.S. Route 5 shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, when the fire that began in the rear portion of the house began to spread. No one was injured, and most of the family pets were safe. She could not account for all of her cats. A couple of them were seen near the burned building on Thursday, but were skittish and ran when approached. A kitten was seen inside the charred building looking out through one of many burned openings into the structure. It retreated into the building, but a cat with similar markings was later seen outside.
The rear portion of the home that included a garage was leveled by the fire. It was engulfed when the first West Burke firefighters arrived. The firefight lasted for hours with firefighters working to prevent structures on either side of the burning home from igniting.
The intense heat from the flames melted glass in the windows of the building to the south and melted vinyl siding on the house to the north, which was recently purchased, but is currently unoccupied. Assistant State Fire Marshall Tim Angell said it was fortunate that the large building south of the burned home, which at one time served as a general store, has a metal roof because it was showered with sparks when the fire raged.
Multiple fire departments responded to the emergency to assist the West Burke firefighters. Among them were East Burke, Sutton, Newark, Lyndonville, Sheffield-Wheelock and Concord. On scene for medical support was a Lyndon Rescue crew. They gave oxygen to a couple of cats suffering from smoke inhalation, Dean said.
The last West Burke firefighters didn’t leave the scene until 8 a.m. Thursday morning, nearly 11 hours after firefighters first arrived. Some needed to return in the afternoon on Thursday to extinguish a rekindle near the back of the home reported in some trees.
Angell was on the scene Thursday hoping he would find the property owner, Frederick “Rick” Schwag, of Lyndon, there. Schwag did not show while Angell waited, and according to Angell, Schwag was not responding to phone calls. Angell said it was his intention to try to locate Schwag at his home.
Friends and supporters in the community assisted the family with housing needs for the children and the pets. Supplies to include food and clothing were gathered. Dean said she is grateful for the help. The children, ages 18, 16, 12 and 5, are spread out as are the pets, and Dean said she is struggling to figure out how to get the family back together.
“Friends are helping out while I trying to figure out where the hell we go from here,” she said. “We’re just going to take this one day at a time.”
Dean said she is relieved that everyone (pets and people) made it out of the house safely. The timing of a couple of things was crucial to that, she said. One was the arrival of her neighbor and neighbor’s boyfriend shortly before the fire was discovered. They helped Dean make sure the people and pets got out of the house. The other thing was her 12-year-old daughter quickly alerting her mother to a smoke smell.
Dean said she had no idea why the fire started. She believed it ignited in the garage attic. According to Dean, there are no smoke detectors in the garage, and by the time the alarms started sounding in the home, the family was aware of the fire.
The family has been living in the home for more than four years.
Burke’s town administrator Mike Harris said he discovered a year ago that a permit was issued to Schwag for use of the property in error. Harris said there is no record that a safety inspection was done by the fire marshal prior to the permit being issued.
Harris said when the mistake was found he reached out to Schwag and to the division of fire safety, but nothing was done to rectify the problem.
Referring to the fire, Harris said, “This is exactly what the concern was because I know the condition of these building and I know they are not safe.”
Both Burke and Lyndonville officials have been trying to get Schwag to clean up properties he owns in those towns. Fines have been issued.
Harris is not optimistic Schwag will pay. “That means nothing to him,” he said.
In Schwag’s building at 427 Main St. in Lyndon, the Vermont State Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the building in June and found 22 violations of fire safety code. The building was re-inspected on July 21 and officials said most of the violations were corrected.
Harris said now the concern with Schwag’s burned property is how quickly he will respond to clean it up. “They have up to a year to get a it cleaned up and I don’t expect that will happen,” he said.
Schwag could not be reached for comment.
Dean said at times living in Schwag’s building has been frustrating because of things she had to take care of herself, but overall she is grateful to him for providing a space for her, her family and pets.
“Rick Schwag has helped me out,” she said.
