NEWPORT CITY — This is the story of Mrs. Honkey and the Canada geese stranded in Gardner Park.

The part about Mrs. Honkey has a happy ending.

The part about the Canada geese is still being written.

Like all stories, it’s best to start at the beginning.

A year ago, before Old Man Winter started to wrap the city in its cold glittering grip, a domestic Chinese gray goose found her way to the beautiful park in downtown Newport, where the placid waters of the lower Clyde River flow into the southern bay of Lake Memphremagog.

It’s a common gathering place for wild geese, who stop in the park for a nap on their long journey from the Canadian Arctic to the mild climate of southern New England.

But it’s not common to see a beautiful Chinese gray.

She was hanging out with the wild Canada geese in the fall of 2019 in the park and on the lake and river.

The goose had once belonged to someone. She either escaped from her home or was left to fend for herself.

She loved mingling with the wild geese.

But when they flew south like the “snowbirds” they are to their winter home, they left her behind. She was not able to fly off like the others and wasn’t adapted to surviving a cold Vermont winter either.

That’s where a kind woman named Jeanne Hamblett of Barton saw the Chinese gray goose. Jeanne works as a housekeeper and often drives through Newport.

Jeanne is a horse person who has always rescued dogs. She never thought she’d be rescuing a goose. But there it was, with winter arriving and the ice freezing on the Clyde and South Bay, and the goose was left behind.

Jeanne and a merry band of volunteers saved Mrs. Honkey.

They fixed a warmer nest and made sure she had coarse cracked corn, “layer hen” pellets and water. She liked to shelter under the bridge between the Causeway and the park, and that made it possible to look after her through the winter.

Each of the five main volunteers drove around with bags of feed in their cars last winter, ready to take their turn to feed Mrs. Honkey.

In the spring, the wild geese dropped by on their trip north, and Mrs. Honkey was happy again. The wild geese left and she hung out with some ducks all summer, enjoying the bounty of Vermont’s growing season.

And then the autumn of 2020 came, and Jeanne and her friends Ashlee and Joe LaRose, Hannah Cutler Cairelli and Debbie Rancourt knew they had to act.

“It took us eight months to get Mrs. Honkey,” Jeanne said.

So many people offered aid and support after they heard about Mrs. Honkey, saw her in the park, and wanted to help.

“It was pretty refreshing,” Jeanne said.

They finally were able to trap her safely and save her from another winter.

Mrs. Honkey now lives with Jeanne at her home with two other female birds, white Peking ducks called Bella and Daphne.

They get along just fine because they are all girls, says Jeanne.

Now comes the part of the story about the two Canada geese left behind in the park this COVID-19 winter.

They are injured and clearly cannot fly, Jeanne says. It’s likely they were shot at during hunting season and were able to elude the hunters.

They are right where Mrs. Honkey spent last winter, in a place where people can help them.

“I can’t believe they swam there,” Jeanne said.

The park is a relatively safe area for injured birds, free of predators. The geese are often swimming around the park, and Jeanne says folks are watching for them. She hopes people won’t disturb them so they will stay in this area.

“I do want the public to realize that someone is caring for them and please stay away,” Jeanne said.

“Geese are very wise … The water is their safety net.”

That’s why she hopes to save them before the ice freezes.

Their story is still being told because Jeanne and friends are waiting for the local game warden to come back from the holidays to help them figure out how to rescue the geese, and more importantly where they can rehabilitate and live their lives.

There are many injured birds this time of year.

“The rehabs are just loaded with them,” Jeanne said.

We’ll have to wait to find out the end of their chapter in the story of the geese in Gardner Park.

And now to the end of Mrs. Honkey’s part of the story, and you can help write it.

Jeanne and friends are accepting donations toward a new enclosure for Mrs. Honkey. She wants to build something safe from predators with a net roof to keep hawks and other predators away, and that’s costly.

She said people can reach out to her on Facebook, either at her own page or through Newport Rocks organized by Pam Ladds of Newport City.

Jeanne was amazed at how many people stepped forward to help over the past year.

“This one goose brought a community together.”