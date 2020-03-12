St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Periods of rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.