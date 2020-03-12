ST. JOHNSBURY — Ice arena advocates have settled on Bay Street property as the spot for their proposed multi-million dollar complex.
Local businessman and legislator Scott Beck, the face of an otherwise anonymous five-person group working toward a culmination of the recreation facility dream, said this week that Bay Street property owners Bill Brink and Bruce Ralston are open to the idea of negotiating a deal, presenting what Beck sees as prime real estate for the project.
“The location is amazing,” he said. “It’s right off the interstate and probably visible from the interstate. The fact that it’s right there on the LVRT … And it’s really close to our downtown … is a fantastic opportunity.”
The Ralston property holds a large structure that currently houses multiple businesses. The adjacent Brink property has a building, but not for long as the abandoned and buckling building is slated for demolition this spring.
Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak said for safety reasons the demolition was supposed to happen last fall, but a concern about mitigation of asbestos raised by the state delayed the destruction due to the onset of winter.
Exact costs and details to acquire the land necessary for the recreational facility are not known, said Beck, but he is confident after discussing the idea with Ralston and Brink that a deal would be possible.
“I’m confident enough that their goals and their financial considerations for their properties are conducive to getting a project done,” he said. “They understand the power of recreation and what it can do for communities. They both think that not only would they like to be part of the business decision that gets made down there but they also think it would be awesome for the town.”
Identifying the land for the facility is step one of a three-step process, said Beck. Step two is finding a firm to create materials with detailed architectural renderings to show potential investors. Step three is taking those materials to investors and securing the many millions of dollars needed to build. The exact cost to build won’t be known until the plans are drawn up but upwards of $30 to $40 million has been suggested.
Items sought during step two from the architect firm include:
• Architectural drawings (exterior and interior) of an ice/recreation facility and surrounding grounds and parking lot located on Bay St. in St. Johnsbury that includes: 2 sheets of ice, Indoor Turf Field using United States Soccer Federation standards, Indoor 200M track with turf infield, 12,000 sq. ft. of space usable by a gymnastics and fitness facility;
• Floor design plan;
• A ice/recreation facility design meeting Net-Zero energy standards;
• Cost estimate, broken out by: cost for one and two sheets of ice, indoor Turf Field, indoor 200M track with turf infield, gymnastics and fitness facility;
• Business plan
• Investor quality promotional materials.
• Applicant must be able to travel to St. Johnsbury and meet with stakeholders and visit proposed Bay St. location.
Beck said the request for proposals to companies to complete step two should go out by the end of the month. NVDA is assisting with the search.
How quickly a firm is selected and begins the work depends on cost, which Beck said he can’t predict, guessing a range of anywhere from $5,000 to perhaps $20,000.
“Finding $5,000 is a lot different than finding $20,000,” he said. “We would know by May how much money we’re talking about to complete this phase and how much time it will take to complete this phase. Hopefully we’ll have an architect working on this thing by early summer.”
Once the materials are in hand, Beck said, his group will be in the position to seek the capital necessary to construct the facility.
Beck said he was encouraged recently by a conversation in which he was told someone with knowledge of such facilities and is aware of this region sounded positive about the project.
“It’s their opinion that if this rink was done correctly with this location that it could probably be considered to be more than modestly profitable,” said Beck. “We’re not looking to BS anybody, but obviously if professionals in the industry can determine that this at least has a chance to be modestly profitable than we stand a much better chance with investors.”
Beck, who has been leading the charge on the project for two and a half years, said he is encouraged with developments so far, though he admitted it will be a significant challenge to complete.
“I don’t know if I’d call it a long shot or a Hail Mary. It’s still a pretty steep mountain. It’s a really high mountain but at least we’re at base camp.”
“I’m optimistic but realistic… You’re talking about a project that’s bigger than anything – from a money standpoint – bigger than anything that’s been done in St. Johnsbury,” said Beck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.