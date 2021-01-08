Two weeks after being shot multiple times, a New Hampshire State Trooper is on the mend.

Trooper Matthew Merrill was released from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on Thursday and will reportedly continue his recovery at an undisclosed location.

Merrill sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a traffic stop gone wrong in Dalton two days before Christmas.

He exchanged gunfire with the driver of the vehicle, Mark Clermont of Whitefield, who was killed on the scene.

Clermont, 45, had a lengthy criminal history. He had come to the attention of police departments, due to increasingly erratic behavior over the previous nine months.

To assist Merrill, The New Hampshire Troopers Foundation launched an online fundraiser that collected more than $155,000.

The NHTF thanked donors on Thursday.

“Because of this generosity, we are hopeful that Trooper Merrill and his family will be able to recover from the physical, mental and emotional injuries sustained during the critical incident,” the NHTF said.

Merrill has been a law enforcement officer for approximately 11 years. He joined the New Hampshire State Police in 2012. Prior to that, he worked as a Grantham Police Officer from 2008 to 2012.

He also served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and remains a member of the Vermont National Guard.

He lives in northern New Hampshire with his wife, two sons and a daughter.