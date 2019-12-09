The Vermont Department of Corrections announced the death of Kenneth Johnson, 60, at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Currently, the cause of death appears to be natural causes.
Kenneth Johnson is a 60-year old male who was held without bail pending charges for Human Trafficking Compelled Commercial Sex Act, Sexual Assault – Victim under 16, and Aggravated Human Trafficking – Child Under 18 Years of Age. Johnson had been incarcerated since Sept. 23, 2017.
Johnson was taken from the Caledonia County Courthouse by EMS workers after complaining of chest pains during a court hearing in early October. Johnson was in court at the time for a pre-trial conference just prior to the intended start of a jury trial scheduled October.
Johnson told the court he was unhappy with his court appointed defense attorney and requested a new one. After the hearing, Johnson was returned to a holding cell on a lower floor of the court house where he then complained of chest pains.
Crews from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance responded and transported Johnson to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. He was later returned to prison and the court postponed his trial to hold a hearing on his request for a new lawyer.
Johnson and another New York man, Harry S. “Eyez” Williams, 43, were accused in September 2017 of human trafficking by picking up a 15-year-old school girl in Lyndonville and repeatedly paying her to have sex. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In August, Williams changed his plea to guilty to multiple charges in exchange for a sentence of 15-30 years — all suspended except for eight years with credit for time served, sex offender conditions of probation and $588 in court surcharges, but later told the court he wanted to withdraw his plea agreement telling the court that he didn’t know his release date could be affected by his conduct in prison such as fighting or not completing programming.
Johnson’s next of kin have been notified of his death. The Vermont Defender General’s Office and the Vermont State Police have been notified. In accordance with DOC Directive #353 - Terminal Illness and Inmate Death, the Health Services Director will conduct an administrative and clinical review of the event.
To begin with Kenneth Johnson complained at about 815 Friday evening I was on the phone speaking to an inmate that is currently in the medical. I spoke to this inmate that’s in medical for on three separate times that evening from 815 to about 11 o’clock I heard, Kenneth Johnson gasping for air telling the medical staff he needs to go to the hospital he doesn’t feel good. There are two men that are presently in there. When nurse that came in said if you don’t stop complaining you’re gonna sit at the AC. That was after 11 o’clock. So the two inmates were watching TV till about 2:15 in the morning they both looked at each other and said we need to go to bed let’s check on Kenneth Johnson big checked on Kenneth Johnson because I didn’t hear him gasping for air that was about 215 when the inmates tapped on the window to get the nurses attention told him that he had died they didn’t check on him. Before 11 o’clock that evening nurse practitioner Sabin Watson said oh it’s nothing per another nurse saying this to the inmates stating oh it’s nothing give him a Benadryl. So when the inmates home that he had passed they were both placed in different cells. From talking to both of them The staff including the superintendent that was notified were running around crazy frantically. I don’t care if they’re an inmate where is the humanity in there just because you don’t believe them and if he sounds horrible and needs medical attention they should have got the medical attention that he needed because it should never of ever happened to this inmate.
Corrections what is going to sweep this under the carpet just like they do with everything else they need to really speak to goes to other inmates that are in there. I was on the phone with one of them on three different occasions that night from 810 815 to 11 o’clock that evening I heard what was going on there I heard the commotion going on. What needs to happen is a big investigation in this Newport Jail because it’s corrupt from the Superintend it all the way down to the correctional officers and what a bum stating to people if you give me $500 I’ll bring you anything you want that’s been notified and talk to the caseworker and they’ll just sweep it under the carpet as usual. That place in Newport Vermont is corrupt and if someone overlooks is deaf and they are you’re just as corrupt as them it’s called negligence on nurse and a nurse practitioner. But still people in there not getting their medications and written their caseworker for 6 1/2 weeks spoke to the director of nursing that this person needs to have medication. How can they supersede another doctor from the outside that this person’s been on medication for a very long time for heart attacks strokes and diabetes this is another person that’s in the infirmary that still hasn’t gotten his medication.
The state of Vermont is corrupt they always find somebody else to take the fall for them and they circle wagons constantly that’s what the state of Vermont has turned into a corrupt state from judges to Jail‘s to law-enforcement.
They said happened to this inmate should never ever happened they should have brought him to the hospital and they could’ve dealt with him properly I have one nurse saying to Johnson if you don’t stop I’ll put you at AC. People need to be fired and this needs to go into the permanent record and if you are a nurse it needs to be put onto your nursing license there’s enough covering up in the legal system.People need to be fired and this needs to go into the permanent record and if you are a nurse it needs to be put onto your nursing license there’s enough covering up in the legal system Regardless if he was an inmate or not this is a sad case of neglect coming from the state of Vermont.
