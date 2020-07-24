Inmate Escapes By Scaling Fence At St. Johnsbury Prison

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are looking for a Northeast Correctional Complex inmate who escaped from the prison by scaling a fence.
Authorities believe Shannon Edwards, 35, of Waterbury, will be trying to make his way to Waterbury.
Vermont State Police were alerted of the escape about 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to a report by Trooper Tyler Davidson. Police learned that Edwards had made his escape by scaling an exterior fence. The search included the use of a K9 tracker, but Edwards was not found.
Anyone with information as to Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 748-3111.
