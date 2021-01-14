Inmate Tests COVID Positive At St. J Prison

ST. JOHNSBURY — An incarcerated individual at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, two staff members at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in Springfield and one staff member at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Vermont Department of Corrections and Vermont Department of Health (VDH) officials immediately took the following steps as standard operating procedure upon receipt of the positive test results Wednesday and Thursday:
Contact tracing was initiated with the Rapid Response Team while NECC and SSCF were placed on full lockdown pending contact tracing results. Both facilities have now returned to modified lockdown. Contact tracing at MVRCF showed no risk to the incarcerated population and that facility remains on modified lockdown.
Staff identified through contact tracing as having close contact with the positive individuals are quarantining. Incarcerated individuals identified as having close contact with the positive individual are also in quarantine.
In total, 41 staff members and 244 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. The incarcerated individuals include the Vermont population at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Miss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.