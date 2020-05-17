Investigators Seek Info About ‘Suspicious’ Greensboro Fire

GREENSBORO BEND — State police are seeking the public’s assistance about a fire on Main Street here on Saturday night.
The fire is considered suspicious at the 1119 Main Street structure that most recently had been a multi-unit apartment building but had been unoccupied for the last several years, said Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse of the state Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit.
Greensboro Fire Department personnel arrived after the 12:10 p.m. tone to find a fully involved fire at the two-story building formerly known as the Pope store building. It is owned by Michael Goldberg of Alameda, Calif., LaCourse said.
As part of his scene assessment, Greensboro Fire Chief David Brochu Jr. contacted the DPS Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. Unit members responded to the scene that afternoon, and it was determined that although there were no official tenants, there was the possibility of unauthorized individuals in the building. Only part of the building had electrical power supply. This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious, LaCourse stated. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. LaCourse at state police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881; Det. Kevin Lehoe at Hardwick Police Department (802-472-5475), or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
