Irasburg Pastor Questions Health Department

The pastor at the Irasburg church that was the subject of a COVID-19 alert issued Friday questions if the Health Department made a mistake.

On Friday the Health Department issued a press release announcing that an individual who had attended service at the New Hope Bible Church on Nov. 22 had tested positive and that people who attended that service should consider getting tested because of the possible exposure risk.

In two video messages posted to social media on Friday shortly after the press release was issued and on Saturday, as well as during an interview Sunday afternoon, Pastor George Lawson of Irasburg, said it is his understanding that the person in question had not tested positive and had not actually been at a service on Nov. 22. Lawson also indicated that he shared this information with a Health Department representative before the alert was issued.

In the video posted online he addresses the concerns raised by the alert and said he spoke with a representative from the Health Department on Wednesday and again on Thursday (Thanksgiving) about the case. He said he was provided the name of the person who had tested positive by the Health Department and contacted the individual in question and was told they had in fact received 3 negative tests and not been to church on Nov. 22. In addition, Lawson said his understanding is that the individual was never contacted by the Health Department.

“I can only go by what the Health people tell me, I can only go by what the person tells me,” said Lawson. “I never expected for [the Health Department] to just high-handedly dispatch it and put it in the news the way they did.”

Lawson said when asked on Thursday by a Health Department representative to alert his church membership to the potential exposure and to consider getting tested he wouldn’t do so until the discrepancy was resolved.

In an interview on Sunday, Lawson said he would have canceled service this weekend if he thought there was a health risk but based on his understanding that the person was not present and his confidence that this is a misunderstanding led him to hold service Sunday.

In the Health Department alert issued Friday, health officials stated that the positive case had been contacted. “While everyone associated with the church who has tested positive for COVID-19 to-date has been contacted by the Health Department, contact tracers have been unable to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed,” stated the release.

On Sunday, Public Health Communication Officer Ben Truman said, “The reports I’ve received from Epidemiology do not indicate any new information that runs counter to the Friday press release.” Truman said he would not be able to address Lawson’s specific points until after further review on Monday.

For his part, Lawson hopes that should his understanding of the situation prove accurate that it results in adjustments to the contact tracing process going forward.