Jay Man Wanted In Connection With Sexual Assault Complaint

Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for Samuel Ortiz, 20, who is facing potential charges of attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault.
On Sunday, VSP Detective Trooper Marie Beland said they launched an investigation into the allegation of an assault that occurred in Albany, where Ortiz is accused of attempting to strangle a victim while engaging in a sexual act.
Troopers attempted to locate Ortiz at his last recorded residence and place of employment but were unsuccessful, Beland said. Ortiz’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Ortiz.
State police say anyone with information regarding Ortiz’s whereabouts is “highly encouraged” to contact the Vermont State Police at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
