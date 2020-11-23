NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Snowmaking is well underway, and spirits are high as the ski and snowboard season gets underway in northern Vermont.

After the pandemic killed their spring seasons last year, Burke Mountain and Jay Peak are excited to get started on a strange new year.

“‘Flexible vigilance’ has been the catchphrase since this all began last March 13, and it’ll continue to be so as the snow flies,” Jay Peak spokesman JJ Toland said. “We expect to be spun around every week, if not every day, and have to play Pin the Tail on the Future as the operating landscape is continually changing.”

Toland says there are great deals available for locals.

“We do expect that there will be plenty of room to roam at Jay Peak as 50% of our typical guests won’t be able to physically get to us by virtue of the border being closed,” said Toland.

Jay Peak relies on its Canadian visitors for a good portion of its guest traffic, and the border closure has been ongoing since the spring and was recently extended another month to Dec. 21 with no end in sight.

“All that said, we are ready…” Toland said.

Jay Peak created several cleaning protocols “to maximize team member and guest safety,” Toland said. Resort staff will patrol public spaces to ensure everyone adheres to safety measures.

“The overarching goal is to keep people safe,” he said. “To that end, we’ve also expanded our outdoor dining options with the addition of the Box - a food truck that will sit just outside the loading area of the tram. Plus, we’ve expanded our in-room dining options.”

Burke Mountain began snowmaking last week. Opening day is slated for Saturday, Dec. 12th (weather pending).

“We’ve launched a new e-commerce site to support advance purchases of tickets, lessons, and rentals online,” said spokeswoman Jessica Sechler. “This will allow skiers and riders the opportunity to make their plans well in advance with reduced contact at the ticket window as well scheduled pick up times for equipment rentals and lessons providing for more time on snow.”

She says there will be more signage and some adjustments to comply with state health guidelines, “but their ski and ride experience will be the same,” Sechler said.

The resort’s operational plan can be found at skiburke.com.

“Since reopening in the summer, we developed the Burke Safeway promise, which continues to evolve as we invest in the safety of our staff and guests heading into the winter season,” Sechler said. “Staff undergo a daily health and wellness check and continue to be great ambassadors of their individual responsibilities to ensuring a safe ski and ride season.

More details on the Burke Safeway promise can be found at skiburke.com/safeway.

At both properties, masks are required in all public spaces.

Limited seating will be available in lodges, and guests will have to provide contact tracing information. No bags will be allowed in lodges. Limited storage will be available for guests renting skis or boards only.

“Love it or hate it; this season, your car will be your best friend. Trust us on this one. Boot up at your car,” Burke advises visitors.

As of now, food and beverage options at Burke will include:

• In the Hotel: The View Pub will be open seven/days/week, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reservations required. Grab-n-go options are available.

• At the Base Lodge: Tamarack Pub & Grill will be serving lunch and dinner on the weekends with special hours during holiday weeks. Reservations required. Grab-n-go options are available.

• Mid Burke: The plan is to open Bear Den Thursday through Sunday with special holiday hours.

• Food from a truck? Yep, that’s a thing. Maybe two trucks. Details to follow.