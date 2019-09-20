The Snelling Center for Government announced Jody Fried of Kirby, as the new Director of The Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI). Fried is currently the Executive Director of Catamount Film & Arts in St. Johnsbury. He will continue in that position.
Fried’s work as a volunteer in the Northeast Kingdom is extensive including serving as the current President of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, as a Corporator of the Northeastern Vermont Regional, and as the past President of both the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Kingdom Travel and Tourism association.
He has also served in various statewide leadership roles including as the current Chair of the Vermont Creative Network and as a Governor-appointed member of the Vermont Travel and Recreation Council, as well as having previously served as a founding member of the Vermont Tax Advisory Board.
The Vermont Leadership Institute is Vermont’s premier leadership development program and is entering its 25 th year with over 600 graduates spread across Vermont. VLI graduates positively influence Vermont’s future in business, public policy, education, community development and in a wide range of volunteer and non-profit sector roles.
The Class of 2020 will begin its journey on September 26 at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.
Mark Snelling, President of The Snelling Center said, “Jody will be a spectacular addition to the Vermont Leadership Institute. His background and experience in leading community development efforts in the Northeast Kingdom make him a perfect leader for the program.”
Fried is a 2012 graduate of the program and a graduate of the University of Vermont. Fried said, “It is an honor to join The Snelling Center and have the opportunity to work with 25 leaders from across Vermont who are seeking to enhance their skills to benefit Vermonters and Vermont’s future.“
The Snelling Center for Government is a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to fostering responsible and ethical civic leadership, encouraging public service by private citizens, and promoting informed citizen participation in shaping public policy in Vermont. For more information, please visit our website at www.snellingcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.