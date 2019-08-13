Join Out Of The Darkness Walk In Newport

Volunteers from the Northeast Kingdom are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Vermont Chapter, will be held at Gardner Park at 10 a.m., Sept. 7. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and support programs.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Mary Butler, AFSP Vermont Board member,.
The Out of the Darkness Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness, Community, Campus, and Overnight walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. Last year the local walk, raised over $15,000 and had over 200 participants.
Register to walk, start a team, or donate today at www.afsp.org/Newportvt. If you want to support the walk but unable to be there on the 7th, go to the Eastside at 6 p.m. for a benefit dinner. Tickets are available to purchase from Lillian Bathalon at 802-744-2493.
