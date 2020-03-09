A Hardwick woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2014 alcohol poisoning death of her disabled son has been granted a sentence reduction.
Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Zonay cut six months off the minimum of the 4-12 year prison sentence being served by Melissa Robitille, at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Robitille, 43, had asked the court to reduced her sentence imposed in 2017 so she could be released to participate in a transitional housing program called “Northern Lights.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Her original sentence included a recommendation to the “Tapestry” residential treatment program for woman that allowed prisoners to begin long-term residential substance abuse treatment up to a year before the end of their minimum sentence. But according to court documents, the Department of Corrections (DOC) did not renew its contract with Tapestry and the program ended in May of 2019 and no longer exists.
According court documents, Judge Zonay granted Robitille’s request and imposed a new sentence on Friday of three-and-a-half years to 12 years to serve, with credit as allowed by law.
“A sentence with a slightly reduced minimum would still amplify and provide for specific and general deterrence, punishment, community safety and the opportunity for rehabilitation,” wrote Judge Zonay in his decision. “This is especially true given the final determination for defendant’s release and programming would remain with DOC as to when she is appropriate for release after serving her minimum sentence, and upon that release she would remain under DOC supervision for the lengthy of the originally imposed sentence.”
Robitille’s attorney, Jill Paul Martin of the Vermont Prisoners’ Rights Office, had also argued that a sentence reduction would be in line with legislative goals of “reducing incarceration costs and encouraging rehabilitation.”
Prosecutors had opposed the sentence reduction.
“It is clear that the defendant has taken steps to rehabilitate herself while incarcerated, but that does not negate the serious nature of her offense or entitle her to early release to an unsuitable program,” wrote Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford in her opposition motion.
Robitille was convicted by a jury in connection with the death of her disabled son, Issac Robitille, 13.
Robitille’s former live-in boyfriend Walter Richters, 38, was also convicted by plea agreement in connection with the death of Issac Robitille.
According to court documents, it was Richters who put the fatal shot of alcohol into Issac Robitille’s feeding tube after he had become “fussy.”
Issac Robitille was born with significant medical conditions and disabilities that required the assistance of caretakers for up to 80 hours a week. Feeding tubes supplied him with a strict diet of a pediatric nutritional drink, baby formula, water and vitamins. He weighed only 49 pounds when he died. His blood alcohol content was .146 percent.
